17/06/2020 09:30:41 (GMT +7)
Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty

 
 
17/06/2020    08:13 GMT+7

Among ancient items under the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945), the last feudal dynasty in Vietnam, is a set of nine tripod cauldrons, which was recognised as national treasures in 2012.

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty

Nine tripod cauldrons are placed in The Mieu yard in Hue imperial city (Photo: VNA)

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty


They represent the wish about everlasting existence of the Nguyen Dynasty and a prosperous country (Photo: VNA)

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty



The highest cauldron is 2.5m high and the shortest is 2.3m high (Photo: VNA)

Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty



The set of nine tripod cauldrons was recognised as national treasures in 2012. (Photo: VNA)

 
Nine tripod cauldrons of Nguyen dynasty



Nine tripod cauldrons are placed in The Mieu yard in the  Imperial Citadel of Hue (Photo: VNA)

 
 

