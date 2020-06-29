Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex

Visitors to the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh will now have a chance to enjoy the stunning scenic views of the UNESCO-recognised site from above, thanks to a new helicopter tour officially launched on June 26.

Staff from the Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company prepare to welcome tourists on board at Trang An pier. (Photo: NDO/Le Hong)

The tour is offered by the Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company in collaboration with Xuan Truong Enterprise and Ninh Binh Department of Tourism on a Bell 505 helicopter.

On the first day of the tour, the new tourism product proved its attractiveness with about 400 visitors registering.



A representative from the Northern Vietnam Helicopter Company said that the Bell 505 helicopter, imported from the United States, was built in 2019. This is a light-duty helicopter with four seats specialising in travel and sightseeing. The cabin is designed with transparent glass, allowing visitors to enjoy the entire majestic natural landscape.



The 10-minute flight allows a maximum of four passengers per trip. The experienced pilots will operate flexible flights at different altitudes, making it convenient for visitors to enjoy the complex.



Chief pilot Le Hai Dang of the VN8650 Bell 505 helicopter said that after departing at the pier in Trang An Ecological Tourism Area, visitors will fly at different altitudes, the highest being over 210 m above the terrain. The route will bypass the Tam Coc - Bich Dong tourist site, Bai Dinh Pagoda and the Hoa Lu ancient capital area.



The majestic natural landscape of the Trang An scenic complex as viewed from above.



It is part of the stimulating solutions offered by the Ninh Binh tourism industry to recover after the COVID-19 epidemic, as well as preparing new forms of tourism products in order to attract domestic and international tourists and welcome the 2021 National Tourism year as hosted by Ninh Binh province. Nhan Dan