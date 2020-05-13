Noi Bai Int’l Airport among the world’s top 100 for five years running

Noi Bai International Airport in Ha Noi has made it into the world’s top 100 airport listing for the fifth consecutive year in 2020, the Airports Corporation of Viet Nam (ACV) said on Tuesday.

– Photo tuoitre.vn

The annual ranking was released by UK-based consultancy Skytrax which runs a yearly airline and airport review based on votes by international air travellers.

Noi Bai International Airport, about 35km north of downtown Ha Noi, first gained a place on the list in 2016 when the second terminal was put into operation.

The airport has improved its management quality with the operation of the Airport Operation Control Centre while increasing channels to receive passenger feedback through email, hotline, website, social media, and the eSmile platform.

The airport received and handled 360 comments from passengers in 2019, an year-on-year increase of 19 per cent.

It also provides passengers with free wifi and mobile phone charging outlets, along with enhancing its landscape and facilities.

With two terminals, T1 for domestic flights and T2 for international flights, Noi Bai has a design capacity of receiving 25 million passenger arrivals and departures per year. The expansion of the T2 terminal to increase design capacity from 10 million passengers to 15 million passengers was under consideration. The upgrading of the T1 terminal was completed in the first quarter of last year.

Singapore Changi was the best airport in the world according to Skytrax, followed by Tokyo Haneda, Doha Hamad, Seoul Incheon and Munich.

Also, according to the ACV, Da Nang International Airport has been named among the top ten improved airports in the world by Skytrax.

Other airports in the top ten improved included Paris Orly (France), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia). Muscat (Oman) and Fukuoka (Japan).

Earlier in August 2019, Terminal T2 at the Da Nang International Airport was recognised for four-star services by Skytrax. – VNS