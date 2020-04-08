Non Nuoc Cao Bang, a land of amazing landscapes

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
12/04/2020    07:03 GMT+7

With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.

With magnificent scenery and original geological features, Non Nuoc Cao Bang global geopark has brought opportunities for the northern province of Cao Bang to develop tourism and promote the culture of indigenous ethnic groups.
Ban Gioc waterfall tourist complex in Trung Khanh attracts both local and foreign visitors (Photo:VNA)

Khuoi Ky rock village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A stalactite shaped as an upside-down lotus inside Nguom Ngao cave (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Posing to keep beautiful moments at Ban Gioc waterfall (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Phong Nam valley in Ngoc Con commune, Trung Khanh district (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Khuoi Ky village is home to 400-year-old rock stilt-houses (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Farmers in Phong Nam commune carry harvested rice on a small wooden bridge over Quay Son river (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Phia Thap village at the foot of Pha Hung mountain is known for its incense making craft (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Dyeing cloth, a traditional craft in Trung Khanh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

 
Arrowroot vermicelli in Phia Den is one of the best vermicelli in Vietnam (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Harvesting rice in Ngoc Con valley (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Harvesting ong (bee) sticky rice, a specialty of Trung Khanh (Photo: VNP/VNA)

A Tay woman dries rice in the yard of a 400-year-old rock stilt-house in Khuoi Ky village (Photo: VNP/VNA)

Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, a wonderland on Earth

Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, a wonderland on Earth

Non Nước Cao Bang UNESCO Global Geopark is an exceptional area in which it is possible to explore the history of planet Earth for more than 500 million years. It’s also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites.

Rock stilt houses of Tay ethnic people in Cao Bang province

Rock stilt houses of Tay ethnic people in Cao Bang province

Khuoi Ky village in Trung Khanh district, Cao Bang province, is famous for its stilt houses built of rocks and its tradition of worshipping the Rock God.

 
 

