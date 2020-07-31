Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Old wells bring vitality to villages

02/08/2020    18:48 GMT+7

Hoa Lu District in the northern province of Ninh Binh was established in 1907 and is surrounded by mountains and plains. 

It hosts various beautiful landscapes like Tràng An Tourism Complex and Tam Cốc – Bích Động Tourism Site.

An aerial view of a well at a village in Hoa Lư District, Ninh Bình Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

It also possesses typical features of northern rural plain with ancient wells in villages.

The wells represent significant cultural values, which also feature the source of life and bridges between humans, heaven and earth.

Locals still use waterfrom wells beside tap water for daily use. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

Today, though tap water is available in the locality, locals still preserve and use the water from ancient wells daily.

Before tap water, wells used to be common throughout Việt Nam in the yards of communal houses and here and there in villages.

 

A well by a communal house, where villagers gather for common activities. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

Banyan trees, wells and communal houses are typical features of northern Vietnamese rural areas.

A well by a lotus pond.— VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

For Vietnamese people, wells not only supply water for daily use but also have been considered as holy objects protected by genies. The older they are, the holier they get. VNS

Wells are essential parts of northern rural villages in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Đức

 
 

Latest news

