Passenger numbers must not exceed 80% of aircraft capacity

Passengers on board a Vietnam Airlines flight - PHOTO: VNA

Airlines are not required to strictly apply social distancing on flights. “Social distancing is not applicable to groups of guests who are family, friends or colleagues or to those booking the same tour or using the same airline booking code,” CAAV stated in the notice.

Airlines should encourage guests to use the web check-in and make online medical declarations to reduce the density in check-in areas at airports.

In addition, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam has introduced a number of measures to ensure the safety of passengers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Accordingly, airlines must provide alcohol-based hand sanitizers, with at least 60% alcohol, to passengers and flight crew.

Travelers are required to complete mandatory medical declarations, have their body temperatures checked and disinfect their hands with hand sanitizer before boarding. They should limit talking and eating during flights. Both passengers and flight crew must wear face masks on board.

If passengers experience any Covid-19 symptoms during flights such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath, they should immediately seek help from the flight attendants or call the hotline of the Department of Health at 1900 3228 or the Ministry of Health at 1900 9095.SGT