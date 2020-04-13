Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed

Authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have agreed on the resumption of some transportation services, including ferries to Phu Quoc Island.

From April 18, passenger ships are permitted to travel to islands in Kien Giang Province, including Phu Quoc. However, temporarily there is only an express passenger ship service between the mainland and islands.

Passengers have to conform to Covid-19 prevention regulations such as using hand wash and wearing a mask. Meanwhile, bus trips are only permitted to run within the province every day.

Only half the seats in local taxis can be filled.

During the country’s first social distancing period between April 1 and 15, Kien Giang banned all passenger ships to and from local islands.

Meanwhile, all transportation services from and to Kien Giang have still been prohibited for the Covid-19 prevention.