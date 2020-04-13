Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 04:58:05 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Passenger ship service to Phu Quoc resumed

 
 
18/04/2020    18:29 GMT+7

Authorities of the southern province of Kien Giang have agreed on the resumption of some transportation services, including ferries to Phu Quoc Island.

From April 18, passenger ships are permitted to travel to islands in Kien Giang Province, including Phu Quoc. However, temporarily there is only an express passenger ship service between the mainland and islands.

 

Passenger ships are permitted to travel to islands in Kien Giang Province, including Phu Quoc, from April 18

Passengers have to conform to Covid-19 prevention regulations such as using hand wash and wearing a mask. Meanwhile, bus trips are only permitted to run within the province every day.

 

Only half the seats in local taxis can be filled.

During the country’s first social distancing period between April 1 and 15, Kien Giang banned all passenger ships to and from local islands. 

Meanwhile, all transportation services from and to Kien Giang have still been prohibited for the Covid-19 prevention. Dtinews

 
 

Other News

.
Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

The first thing that springs to mind when people mention Da Lat is a 'city of flowers', but it's also home to a wealth of local delicacies created from the various animals, fruits and vegetables which live and grow in the cool mountainous region.

A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Situated roughly 200 km from Vietnam’s capital, Moc Chau is widely considered to be one of the most pristinely beautiful plateaus in the north of the country. It is also famous for its vast green tea hills.

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.

Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has halted the 2019-24 tourism promotion package worth US$4 million with the US Cable News Network (CNN) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Might not be the oldest dish of Hanoi as it has only been around for over a hundred years, but “Chả Cá Lã Vọng” or “Chả Cá Hà Nội” is definitely the unique among the best known dishes of the capital city.

Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Like air and food, coffee has become something many people can’t live without. Without a cup of coffee, they can’t “wake up” in the morning or focus on what they're meant to be doing.

Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to be one of the first to recover strongly after the pandemic is brought under control, according to an expert from Savills Vietnam.

VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnam Railways (VNR) has asked competent authorities for permission to increase passenger trains on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh route from April 16.

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Tourists and locals alike are familiar with famously beautiful spots in Hanoi such as Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, but less familiar is the gorgeous Ly Club Restaurant.

Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Domestic airlines on April 15 evening announced they are increasing flight frequency between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as from April 16, but the time difference between two consecutive landings in HCM City should be at last 90 minutes.

HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

More than 20,000 staff at hotels and tourist accommodations in Ho Chi Minh City were laid off or put on unpaid leave in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the municipal Department of Tourism.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.

Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Bui Thi Hong Ngoc takes a fairytale trip in search of the Aurora in Teriberka, a town poised on the shores of the Barents Sea in the Arctic, which is literally on the edge of the mainland from where it's only water all the way to the North Pole.

Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Renowned travel website Stars Insider has named a small site in UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay as one of the most incredible floating villages in the world.

Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

With mighty mangrove forests, unique floating markets and cultural destinations, An Giang Province is a beautiful place to visit during the rainy season, which will come next month.

Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Buon Ma Thuot, the biggest city in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, covers 370 square kilometers.

Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

The central town of Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$0.50.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 