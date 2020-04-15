Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic

 
 
15/04/2020    13:03 GMT+7

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A man enjoys reading and having coffee in front of his house (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Hoi An retains its peaceful beauty (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

A temporary closure notice on the door of a restaurant in Hoi An (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Beautiful flowers are blooming around the town (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Yellow houses in Hoi An ancient town (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Peaceful ancient streets (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

The Pagoda Bridge is quiet (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Sanitation workers collect rubbish on the river (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

All restaurants and coffee shops are closed (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

A quiet street next to the Hoai river (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

 
The boats are still without tourists (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Hoi An is at a slower pace of life (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Hoi An people only go outside when they really need to (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Tran Phu street (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

Peaceful house under bougainvillea plants (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

A quiet road (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

The Pagoda Bridge is calm without visitors (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)

A street vendor on a quiet lane (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial/VNA)



 
 

