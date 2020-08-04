Phu Quoc makes global list of leading new attractive destinations

Phu Quoc island, located in the southern province of Kien Giang, has been named among the world’s Top 7 new attractive destinations for the year by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel platform.

Phu Quoc island features in seventh place in Tripadvisor's list of emerging destinations. Indeed, the hotel-booking website describes Phu Quoc as featuring "white sand and crystal-clear tropical beach", with the island being considered as an attractive destination for ocean lovers from across the world. (Photo: Vu Kim Ngan)

Germany's largest island Rugen tops the prestigious list. Rugen is a site famous for its beautiful beaches and magnificent limestone cliffs. In addition, the island is also home to many towns and old villages, some of which have been recognised by UNESCO as World Natural Heritage sites. (Photo: Tripsavvy)

Naoussa in Greece comes in second, with the village being famous for its maze-like streets and countless stalls which sell local specialties. Upon a visit to the village, tourists are able to enjoy a cup of coffee with a splendid sea view, or alternatively they can sample fresh seafood at local restaurants. (Photo: iStock)

Third position goes to Luxor city in Egypt. (Photo: Global Castaway)

The Lebanese capital of Beirut is renowned for historically serving as an intersection of Eastern and Western culture. Tourists to the city can experience the hustle and bustle of daily life, new fashion trends, and the friendliness of local people. (Photo: Wenda Travel)

Saranda in Albania ranks in fifth place. "It is hard to forget the beautiful white sand beaches or the vast olive forest facing the famous Greek island of Corfu," according to Tripadvisor. (Photo: Ionian Cruises)

Sixth place goes to Kaliningrad, a province known as the "amber heart" of Russia. In Kaliningrad, tourists are able to pay a visit to a huge amber museum. (Photo: iStock)

