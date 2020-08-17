Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup

20/08/2020    06:32 GMT+7

Chive noodle soup is popular in not only Phu Yen Province but also the central region due to its great taste which will make diners unforgettable.

phu yen’s chive noodle soup hinh 0
A bowl of Phu Yen-style chive noodle soup

Each location in the central region have different ways of making this popular dish among them. However, Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup is apparently the most special. The simple, rustic dish with chives, fish paste and quail egg will satisfy all categories of food lovers.

The noodles in use must be very thin strips and the paste is made from fishes caught from Phu Yen’s sea. Mackerel is always preferred to make the paste as its flesh is chewy enough and has less small bones. The key to the noodle soup is of course chives which create its unique strong taste.

A bowl of Phu Yen-style chive noodle soup looks as attractive as the scenery in the central province with the green of chives, the yellow of fish paste and the white of rice noodle.

Despite the simple ingredients, a bowl of true chive noodle soup needs a skilled cook. Rice noodles have to be soft and chewy to prevent them from being broken. Pork bones are the commonest ingredient for delicious broth. Yet the broth of Phu Yen chive noodle soup is prepared with fish whose flesh will be used as main ingredient of fish paste.

 

Fresh, chewy fish paste, tasty broth and strong taste of chives from the noodle soup promise to please your taste buds. To complete the whole picture, diners should add some drops of lemon juice and minced chilies.

In Saigon, diners can enjoy the dish in Co Mai and Co Thuy eateries in Phu Nhuan District, Phu Yen chive noodle soup eatery in Dist. 7, He Eatery in Dist. 10, etc. Saigontimes

