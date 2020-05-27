Plans to reopen international air routes in the pipeline

The Ministry of Transport has assigned the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) to devise ways in which to reopen a number of international routes, with plans set to be submitted to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval ahead of June 10.

The resumption of commercial flights is widely seen as the optimal solution in a bid to stimulate tourism demand amid the current context (Photo: vtc.vn)

In order to facilitate the proposal, the Ministry of Transport has recently requested that the CAAV swiftly compile a report regarding the resumption of a number of international routes to restore investment, trade, and tourism activities.

The move comes after Vietnam has temporarily suspended international flights since March 25 to combat the novel coronavirus epidemic.

At present, Vietnam is maintaining its closure of international air routes amid increasingly complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic globally. It is only granting permission for the operation of flights which carry Vietnamese citizens stranded abroad due to COVID-19 back home.

According to CAAV statistics, the number of passengers traveling on international routes operated by local airlines has endured a sharp decrease of 97.6% to only 78,000 since the beginning of the year in comparison to the same period from last year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has effectively decimated the revenue of local airlines due to the huge loss of income from international markets between February and May.

With regard to the travel stimulus package which will be implemented following the conclusion of the COVID-19 pandemic, experts have recommended the reopening of international flights with countries that have successfully contained the pandemic, mostly notably Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

Economists say the resumption of commercial flights is widely seen as the optimal solution in a bid to stimulate tourism demand amid the current context. VOV