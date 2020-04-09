Play with alpacas and turtles at coffee shop in HCM City

The Pet Coffee Garden is one of the best places in HCM City for animal lovers who want to play with special pets such as alpacas and turtles.

Located at 91A Bình Long Street in Bình Tân District, the shop also has dogs and cats. People can also bring their own pets.

The special pets at the coffee shop are two South American alpacas.

They were imported from the Netherlands for a total price of VNĐ200 million (US$8,600)

The shop also has an African spurred tortoise, called the sulcata tortoise, that roams around freely for visitors to pet and admire.

During weekends the place is a popular hangout for pet owners.

Pet lovers also bring their special pet such as the Malaysian Serama chickens, the smallest breed in the world, to the café.

An adult weighs around three ounces and stands six to 10 inches tall.

The 800-square-metre café has a garden and rooms with air conditioners. During weekends it gets 300 customers and regularly organises meetings among pet lovers. – VNS

