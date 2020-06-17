Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Post-Covid-19 travel: safety is top priority

 
 
19/06/2020    09:39 GMT+7

‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’, the program initiated by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, officially kicked off on June 1.

The country’s life has returned to its normal rhythm, so now is the time to reactivate the tourism industry.

Nguyen Le Phuc, deputy general director of VNAT, said a survey on domestic travel found that 53 percent of polled people are ready to travel this summer, 32.5 percent plan to travel this year, and 14 percent are still not ready to travel.

The figures show that travel demand has begun recovering after the social distancing policy period.

Phuc said travelers tend to choose safe destinations with good security conditions. More than 49 percent of surveyed people said they will choose short trips of 2-3 days. Many of them organize self-guided trips for groups of friends and family members.

“I believe that if tourism companies understand travelers’ demands and adapt to their new travel trends, they will recover rapidly,” Phuc said.

Phuc stressed that safety must be the top priority for tourism companies. The measures to ensure safety for travelers and prevent coronavirus infection must be implemented strictly.

Ensuring security and safety at tourist sites is a ‘dual task’ for the restoration of the tourism industry.

That is why the ‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’ program is running with the ‘Vietnam is safe’ message. Vietnam has successfully contained the epidemic and has become an outstanding safe destination compared to anywhere else in the world.

As people’s travel habits have changed after the epidemic, travel firms need to adjust their strategies to successfully persuade them to ‘pick up their suitcases and go’.

Phuc said when designing the ‘Vietnamese travel Vietnam’ program, VNAT and travel firms have promoted communication activities to advertise destinations and attractive tourism products. Travel firms need to introduce tourism products with high quality and attractive discounts to clients.

He said the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and VNAT have succeeded in acting as the bridge that connects localities and service providers to create attractive tourism programs and develop new destinations.

The director of a travel firm said in the immediate time, companies have to accept low profits or break-even projects to be able to reactivate business and generate jobs for workers.

Mai Lan

Travel firms have urged the government to conduct negotiations with some countries to obtain bilateral agreements on market reopening soon or at the same time as regional rivals.

