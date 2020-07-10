Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam

11/07/2020    11:23 GMT+7

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality is key to improve productivity and the competitive capacity of Vietnam’s tourism sector, tourism experts have said.

Practice-based training needed to produce high-quality tourism staff for Vietnam

The Vietnam Association of Tourism and associations of tourism in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, HCM City, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Thuan, Binh Dinh and Tay Ninh provinces sign agreements on training and development of human resources in hotel management with the Imperial International Hotel College and the Finance – Marketing University. 

Nguyen Huu Tho, chairman of Vietnam Association of Tourism, said labour productivity remains low compared with other countries.

Singapore productivity is 15 times higher than Vietnam, Japan 10 times, and Thailand 5 times, Tho said.

The persistence of theory-focused education and little practical application in Vietnam requires enterprises to offer workplace-based retraining programmes for their employees, he said at a conference held on Wednesday in HCM City.

The labour turnover rate in the tourism and hospitality industry, which is struggling with a lack of qualified human resources, is relatively higher than other industries, he said.

Education and training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality needs to offer 50-70 per cent of practice time and the remaining 30-50 per cent for theory, he added.

Dao Manh Hung, chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Education Association, said Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing travel destinations in the world.

However, the training of high-quality human resources in tourism and hospitality has failed to keep up with the increasing demand for employment.

The tourism sector needs about 40,000 more labourers a year, particularly skilled workers and qualified professionals, while the number of graduates is around 15,000 a year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

In HCM City, around 50 colleges and universities offer training courses on tourism and hospitality. But only 60 per cent of employment demand is met.

 

The robust development of upscale hotels and resorts has widened the gap between education and employment, Hung said.

There is an abundant supply of students with academic and theoretical education but a shortage of skilled personnel, he said.

New training model

The Vietnam Association of Tourism has partnered with the Imperial International Hotel College to develop a 16-week quality training model of international standards as part of an effort to bridge the gap between abundant supply of university graduates and shortage of skilled workers at four to five-star hotels.

The hotel school model where students are taught and practice at the five-star Imperial Vung Tau Hotel, with 70 per cent of practice time, has been chosen as a pilot model for training of qualified professionals in the hospitality and tourism industry.

Luu Thi Huong Hoai, deputy head of the Administration of Tourism’s Hotel Department, said the hotel school model aims to develop a better trained workforce in the hospitality and tourism industry.

At the conference, the Vietnam Association of Tourism and associations of tourism in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta, HCM City, and Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Thuan, Binh Dinh, and Tay Ninh provinces signed agreements on training and development of human resources in hotel management with international standards with the Imperial International Hotel College and the University of Finance – Marketing. VNS

VN tourism industry needs internationally qualified staff

VN tourism industry needs internationally qualified staff

The government has adopted policies and mechanisms to improve the training of tourism personnel and enhance cooperation between training institutions and businesses.  

Tourist schools receive big training orders as travel firms lack workers

Tourist schools receive big training orders as travel firms lack workers

Travel firms now tend to place orders for workers directly with training establishments, as some schools say the number of graduates ordered by travel firms has been increasing by 5,000 each year.

 
 

Located in Kien Hai district, Kien Giang province, Nam Du archipelago has emerged as an increasingly popular attraction among visitors due to the area's tranquil and peaceful scenery, in addition to its array of local fresh seafood.

Tourists to the southern province of Ca Mau now can conveniently travel to nearby Kien Giang Province's Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island by using an express boat service that will be operated in the province from tomorrow.

An array of photos captured by foreign photographers during their visit to Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province includes epic sunsets, children playing on the street, and the sky featuring sparkling stars at night, 

A photo contest focusing on landscapes and culture has kicked off with the aim to promote Vietnamese tourism.

Phu Quoc has one of the most beautiful coral reefs in Vietnam that covers 480 hectares and consists of 360 types of hard and dozens of soft corals.

The Vietnam International Travel Mart (VITM) 2020, themed "Vietnamese tourism looks toward the future," is slated for August 12-15 in Hanoi.

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

New or diversified tourism products are being introduced by many travel agents in Ho Chi Minh City to attract more holidaymakers. 

Many tour boats in Ha Long Bay may have to close and go bankrupt, said Chairman of Quang Ninh People Committee Nguyen Van Thang at a meeting session with the provincial people's council.

The waterfall of Dai Yem, also known as Nang or Ban Vat, is located in Muong Sang commune, Moc Chau district in the northern province of Son La.

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board has recognised the Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

Residents in the capital have been amazed in recent days to find the poetic purple colour of phoenix flowers, whose origins come from Da Lat, with the trees currently in full bloom, creating a brilliant blaze of colour around the capital.

The 16th edition of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival is set to take place from July 16 to 19, the municipal Department of Tourism and the HCM City Tourism Association announced on July 8.

Patrick Scott, a reporter from The New York Times, has shared his memorable experiences of a visit to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam's Quang Binh province and more memories from his trip to the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought down the number of foreign visitors to Vietnam to close to 3.7 million in the first half of the year, a 57 percent decline year-on-year.

With the islands of Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, and Con Dao all being home to beautiful coral reefs, tourists are able to fully immerse themselves into crystal-clear water and participate in a range of fascinating scuba diving activities.

A worldwide journey on motorbike lasting a total of 1111 days by Tran Dang Dang Khoa can be viewed through many of the impressive images captured during his trip.

Tam Thanh Village in Tam Ky Town in the central province of Quang Nam has lured more visitors thanks to a bamboo basket boat project.

Two of the nation's leading tourist destinations, Sa Pa and Ninh Binh, have been listed among 14 up-and-coming destinations across Asia to visit this year, according to travel magazine Trips to Discover.

It may look like a simple snack, but the main ingredients for grilled pork skewers are love, care, and of course, plenty of flavour. But be warned.... one is never enough.

