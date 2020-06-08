Quang Binh to slash entrance fees to caves

Visitors to Quang Binh Province will enjoy a 50% discount on tours to some famous caves in the area.

Tour to Son Doong Cave will cost VND4.4m



On June 5, Quang Binh People's Council held a meeting to discuss urgent issues including reducing entrance fees to tourist spots for the rest of 2020. This is a move to support firms overcome challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic and boost local tourism.

Tours that take visitors to Phong Nha Cave will have entrance fees reduced from VND150,000 (USD6.4) to VND75,000. The rate for Tien Son Cave will be down from VND80,000 to VND40,000 and from VND250,000 to VND125,000 for Thien Duong Cave.

Transportation, accommodation and food services for the same tour package will also be lowered.

According to Quang Binh Department of Tourism, in the first five months of 2020, 653,700 tourists visited of which 50,330 were international tourists. Quang Binh tourism has seen some improvement, especially with weekend tourists, after social distancing was eased.

Firms were asked to focus on the domestic market in the current time with more diverse services and products. Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

Quang Binh offers discounts to stimulate tourism The central province of Quang Binh plans to shift the focus of tourism from international tourists to domestic tourists while offering affordable prices to stir the tourism market.