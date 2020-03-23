Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
24/03/2020 01:38:02 (GMT +7)
Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears

 
 
23/03/2020    15:25 GMT+7

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai and southern province of Kien Giang have closed tourist attractions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears hinh anh 1

A corner of Phu Quoc island (Photo: phuquocnews.vn)

Both provinces have asked attractions, museums, community-based tourism spots and amusement parks to stop receiving visitors until further notice.

Facilities offering accommodation services must not conduct any act of discrimination against or refuse to serve foreign tourists, while taking measures for COVID-19 prevention and control.

The Quang Ngai People’s Committee previously decided not to receive domestic and foreign tourists on Ly Son island from March 9 in an attempt to curb the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Similarly, Kien Giang province suspended visitors from the island districts of Ha Tien city, Kien Luong and Kien Hai and Tho Chau commune on Phu Quoc island district from March 21.

Starting from 10am on March 20, the province halted transport for foreigners entering Vietnam without certificates to show they had not contracted COVID-19 to and from Phu Quoc island.

The province also asked food and beverage businesses and retailers to ensure safety regulations in line with guidance from the Ministry of Health.

Local people are requested to refrain from arranging activities which may attract crowds of more than 50 participants, and from leaving home.

Kien Giang is revising the accurate number of foreign tourists in the province.

Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Thanh Binh said as of March 20, the province had reported no cases of COVID-19.

However, a number of passengers on recent flights bound for Phu Quoc had boarded the same flights with confirmed COVID-19 patients, making it more difficult for the province to control the disease, he noted.

 

Bac Giang, Ba Ria-Vung Tau close tourist spots to curb COVID-19

Quang Ngai, Kien Giang close tourist attractions over COVID-19 fears

Con Dao Island, a popular tourist attraction in Ba Ria-Vung Tau, is closed to visitors as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 spread.

The northern province of Bac Giang and the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau have closed tourist attractions as part of efforts to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.

Bac Giang has shut all historic relics and tourist attractions and suspended cinemas, theatres, bars, massage and karaoke parlours and gaming centres across the province starting from 0:00am on March 23.

The province has advised that local weddings should be scaled down to a small group of family and friends or rescheduled, the chairman of the provincial People’s Committee said.

Funerals should take place with infection control practices strictly in place, the notice said, adding that procedures should be simplified and shortened.

The province has also requested local residents to minimize non-essential ceremonies or mass gatherings, while the provincial Department of Transport has halted all car and motorcycle driving tests until further notice.

In Ba Ria-Vung Tau, the provincial People’s Committee has temporarily closed Con Dao Island, a popular tourist attraction, to visitors starting March 24. Islanders are advised to avoid non-essential travel in and out of Con Dao while local authorities have requested all travellers to fill in health declaration forms.

People who fail to comply with the rules will be strictly punished.

The resort island welcomes about 3,000 domestic and foreign visitors every day. The move is a precautionary measure against the COVID-19 outbreak since the island is located far from the mainland and has limited health personnel and facilities.

Nearly two weeks ago, Ba Ria-Vung Tau shut down all historic and ecotourism sites on the island. VNA/VNN

 
 

Latest news

