Quang Ninh considers offering free tickets to Ha Long Bay

Authorities of the northern province of Quang Ninh are considering the offer of free tickets to some local tourist sites including Ha Long Bay for all Vietnamese visitors.

Under the proposal made at a meeting on tourism stimulation measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic on Friday, all Vietnamese nationals will enjoy free tickets to Ha Long Bay, Yen Tu tourist site and Quang Ninh Museum in May and some holidays in June and July namely Children’s Day (June 1), Vietnamese Family Day (June 28), Vietnam Tourism Day (July 9) and War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).

Tourist boats on Ha Long Bay



Meanwhile, for the remaining days of June and July, a buy one get one free promotional programme for these three tourist spots will be applied.



The province has also planned to open a free bus route linking Van Dong International Airport, Ha Long Bay and Yen Tu tourist site in Uong Bi City to serve visitors better.



Provincial authorities are expected to approve several tourism development measures next week, including the free ticket offer.



Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, since early this year, Quang Ninh has attracted around 1.5 million travellers, down 76% on-year.

Laodong/Dtinews