Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.
Ingredients: crab meat, shrimp, quinoa seeds, egg, cornstarch, shallots, carrots, spring onions, daishi water (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
Quinoa is gluten-free, high in protein and one of the few plant foods that contain sufficient amounts of all nine essential amino acids.. It is also high in fiber, magnesium, B vitamins, iron, potassium, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin E and various beneficial antioxidants (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
The health benefits of shrimp include improved bone and brain health, weight management, and a lowered risk of cardiovascular disease. Shrimp has anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that help to reduce the risk of various health ailments (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
Shrimp helps in treating age-related macular degeneration and relieving eye fatigue. It also provides relief from menstrual pain. Shrimp is a high-benefit option for increasing overall health in a truly delicious way (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
Ingredients enhance the soup’s flavor (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
Ingredients are finely chopped (Photo: Vietnam Plus/ VNA)
Make a stir-fry (Photo: Vietnam Plus/ VNA)
Cook until the quinoa seeds absorb all of the water, about 15 minutes. Reduce heat as time goes on to maintain a gentle simmer (Photo: Vietnam Plus/ VNA)
Bring all the mixture in a boil (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
Serve the soup in warmed bowls so the soup stays hot on its way to the table (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)
