Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food



The health benefits of shrimp include improved bone and brain health, weight management, and a lowered risk of cardiovascular disease. Shrimp has anti-inflammatory, and anti-aging properties that help to reduce the risk of various health ailments (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)



Shrimp helps in treating age-related macular degeneration and relieving eye fatigue. It also provides relief from menstrual pain. Shrimp is a high-benefit option for increasing overall health in a truly delicious way (Photo: Vietnam Plus/VNA)