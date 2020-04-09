Recipe for yummy bowls of chicken pho

Chicken pho is among signature dishes of Vietnamese people in the North. It is a hearty, simple and healthy meal that is full of vibrant flavours.
Ingredients for chicken pho for four to six people: 1 whole chicken 1.2 kg pho (Vietnamese noodle) Onion, scallion, ginger, shallot, star anise, pepper lime leaves, coriander, balm-mint, thai basil Salt, sugar (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Mix salt and sugar in chicken broth (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Put grilled ginger, shallot, star anise and onion into chicken broth (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Boiling chicken with herbs adds more flavor to the poultry (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Boil chicken until its skin looks smooth (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Older chicken often has bolder taste and more crunchy skin (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Finished meal for four to six people (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
Chicken pho is best served with chilli sauce, lime juice and finely chopped lime leaves (Photo: Mai Mai/Vietnam+)
