02/09/2020
TRAVEL
 
 
Ripening rice fields in Vietnam's northwestern region

02/09/2020

Ripening rice terraced fields are one of Vietnam’s northwestern region most special attractions at this time of the year as autumn nears.

Y Ty and Sapa in Lao Cai Province, Hoang Su Phi in Ha Giang Province and Mu Cang Chai in Yen Bai Province are well-known for having the most beautiful terraced fields in the northwestern region.

The terraced fields in these areas have been recognised as the national heritage by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sapa terraced fields were ranked the 7th among the nicest terraced fields in Asia and the world.

The Y Ty rice fields are often ripe earlier than others in the northwestern region. Locals start to harvest rice from mid-August. 

 

The terraced fields give tourists an atmosphere which is very different from the daily hustle. 

Besides the paddy fields, visitors will have a chance to explore the cultural identities of local ethnic people along with their specialties. 

Dtinews

Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season

Bac Son rice fields turn yellow amid harvest season

Each year the arrival of the ripening rice season in Bac Son Valley in Lang Son province sees the area boast a romantic beauty with yellow being the prominent colour visitors can enjoy.

 
 

.
