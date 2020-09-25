Rock fence - Mong’s unique architecture

Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.
Rock fence in Ca Ha village, Giang Chu Phin commune, Meo Vac district (Photo: VNA)
Rock fence is one of the unique architectural features of the Mong people who live in Dong Van rock plateau and Meo Vac district, Ha Giang province.
Rock fence in Ca Ha village, Giang Chu Phin commune, Meo Vac district (Photo: VNA)
Popular tourist attractions in Da Nang and Quang Nam such as Ba Na Hills, Da Nang Museum, and Cham Museum are welcoming the return of tourists in an effort to reinvigorate the local tourism industry following the second COVID-19 wave.
Positive measures against Covid-19 pandemic along with expectations for vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus soon available have attracted attention from those working in the tourism industry.
The ancient town of Hoi An will reopen tourism services such as the pedestrian street, the night street, traditional craft villages and sightseeing services from today, September 24,
When HCM City locals think of jiaozi dumplings, or sủi cảo, they frequently think of Ha Ton Quyen Street in District 11 where many restaurants run by Vietnamese of Chinese origin sell the dish every evening.
More than 100 years ago, Nha Xa village in Duy Tien district, Ha Nam province was famous for silk weaving and silk exports, which turned the village into one of the richest in northern Vietnam.
Opening three decades ago as a street-food shop on the pavement of Nguyen Sieu street, Mrs. Bui Thi Hue’s snail vermicelli restaurant today still retain its original flavor. Each day the small restaurant serves around 500 customers.
Vietnam should not look forward to receiving foreign travelers soon after it reopens international air routes, but it needs to prepare well to get them back.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for urgent support for tourism businesses impacted by the second wave of COVID-19.
The train line linking Hanoi and the central city of Da Nang, operated by Vietnam’s Reunification Express, has recently been listed among the 10 best train journeys in the world by the Conde Nast Traveller – a prestigious travel magazine.
Located 40km from Dong Hoi, Cha Loi cave is known for its pristine stalagmites and stalactites with many strange shapes.
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) has proposed several urgent measures to the Prime Minister to support travel firms, including an extension on loan interest payments until December 2021.
The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has recently submitted a detailed flight schedule of airlines and requirements on carrying passengers to Vietnam to the Ministry of Transport.
Famous for its most breathtaking rice terraces, Mu Cang Chai in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai is a reputable name repeated among travel lovers and photographers,
As the central coastal region battens down the hatches and prepares for Noul, the storm set to make landfall on Friday, people far further north are asking how the storm may affect them.
After weeks of social distancing, people in Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province are now happy that their lives are about to return to some sense of normalcy. Tourism companies and those with wanderlust are the happiest.
Located in Dong Nai Province, Tri An Lake regularly attracts a huge number of visitors and photographers during the green algae season.
Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period.
Upon falling in love with the land and people of Nha Trang, the central city of Vietnam, at first sight, several Russian travelers to the locality have decided to stay longer and look for a job.
Here is a list of coffee shops which are ideal destinations for young people to hang out.
Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code