Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/06/2020 09:05:18 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car

 
 
29/06/2020    08:56 GMT+7

When taking a trip to Sa Pa, visitors are able to enjoy the sight of vast beautiful landscapes in Muong Hoa valley in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from high above in the Fansipan cable car.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 1

One of the unmissable experience during a trip to Sa Pa in Lao Cai province is a journey up Fansipan mountain via cable car.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 2

During the course of the 15-minute journey, visitors will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the paddy fields spanning throughout the Muong Hoa valley by looking out of the windows.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 3

Guests can continue their spectacular journey in the Fansipan cable car in order to catch an aerial view of the beautiful local mountainous landscapes coupled with green forests. The cable car will then continue on the journey to the top of Fansipan, where tourists will suddenly be immersed among clouds.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 4

A picturesque view showcases the beauty of Muong Hoa valley.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 5

Muong Hoa valley is home to the largest and most beautiful terraced fields found throughout Sa Pa.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 6
 

Visitors have the chance to enjoy an array of scenic views of the terraced fields that are situated within Muong Hoa valley in the northwestern region.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 7

Muong Hoa valley is widely considered to be a green gem in the form of a forest.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 8

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 9

Tourists are able to catch a glimpse of northern Vietnam’s majestic Hoang Lien Son mountain range through their cabin windows.

romantic valley seen from fansipan cable car hinh 10

Aside from Muong Hoa valley, Ta Van hamlet located just eight km from Sa Pa town is also home to beautiful terraced fields.

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Visitors to the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh will now have a chance to enjoy the stunning scenic views of the UNESCO-recognised site from above, thanks to a new helicopter tour officially launched on June 26.

Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Mid-June is considered the most suitable time of the year to see the multiflora roses bloom in a botanical park in Thanh Tri district of Hanoi, as the site gears up to welcome tourists who often visit and pose for photographs.

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  12 giờ trước 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Situated in the northern province of Bac Giang, Tho Ha village has emerged as an attractive destination for visitors due to its ancient architecture that offers a great insight into Vietnamese cultural identity.

'Clean' lotus given a twist
'Clean' lotus given a twist
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Summer comes to town bringing a wonderful retreat, lotus. With ingredients from ponds of lotus in blossom, the chefs make various delicacies. Minh Thu breathes in charming fragrance of lotus dishes at Senté.

Awakening tourism in heritage village and traditional crafts
Awakening tourism in heritage village and traditional crafts
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Traditional villages possess many cultural values and great potential for tourism development; however, their ways of thinking and creative methods need to be innovated to awaken this potential.

Nothing beats a bath, especially a Dao Do herbal bath
Nothing beats a bath, especially a Dao Do herbal bath
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

I love a hot bath. And I love the smell of traditional herbs. Seriously, who doesn’t?

Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals
Taiwan to ease travel restrictions for Vietnamese nationals
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Taiwan is set to relax travel restrictions for Vietnamese citizens along with the nationals of certain other countries from June 29, except for the purposes of tourism and visits to relatives.

Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines
Central Vietnam’s beauty grabs Travel + Leisure headlines
TRAVELicon  27/06/2020 

Reporter Andrew Faulk of New York-based travel magazine Travel + Leisure has praised the hospitality, delicious food, and idyllic scenery of Vietnam’s central region which can be seen through a series of vivid photos.

Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
Hanoi man preserves lotus tea making
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

A man in Hanoi is trying to maintain the traditional craft of making tea from lotuses specifically grown near West Lake.

Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
Ha Giang province captured through lens of photographers
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

A number of beautiful images of the Nho Que river at sunset, Quan Ba town, and the Ma Pi Leng pass are among the impressive images captured by foreign photographers during their visits to Ha Giang.

Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
Top must-do activities during a visit to Quang Binh
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Located in central Vietnam, Quang Binh province is home to many beautiful landscapes and it has rapidly become an attractive tourist destination among travelers seeking adventure and pristine nature.

Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa unveil new heritage tour
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Thanh Hoa and Ninh Binh provinces held a ceremony on June 25 in the former’s Sam Son city to launch a brand-new tour linking heritage sites in both localities.

Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
Ca Mau’s traditional sauce recognised as national cultural heritage
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

The traditional craft of making ba khía (three-striped crab) sauce in the southern province of Ca Mau has been officially recognised as the National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

History comes to life on heritage tours
History comes to life on heritage tours
TRAVELicon  26/06/2020 

Heritage education has been effectively used to boost tourism development in Hanoi, particularly since the COVID-19 pandemic caused vast damage to the local and national tourism sector.

CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
CNN names Bun Rieu and Cao Lau among best Asian noodles
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

CNN Travel has recently released a beginner’s guide to the best Asian noodles in which the Vietnamese dishes Bun Rieu and Cao Lau are featured.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
HCM City to foster tourism links with neighbouring provinces
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

HCM City will step up tourism links with the five south-eastern provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc and Dong Nai to enable travel firms to develop more products and expand their markets,

Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
Sunlit valleys in Bac Ha town
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

Bac Ha town in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai is famous for its wonderful scenes where visitors can capture beautiful images in all corners.

Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
Lotus dumplings for the fifth of the fifth
TRAVELicon  25/06/2020 

It's the fifth day of the fifth lunar month this week and Vietnamese families are preparing homemade goodies to detox in the traditional way.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 