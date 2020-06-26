Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car

When taking a trip to Sa Pa, visitors are able to enjoy the sight of vast beautiful landscapes in Muong Hoa valley in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from high above in the Fansipan cable car.

One of the unmissable experience during a trip to Sa Pa in Lao Cai province is a journey up Fansipan mountain via cable car.

During the course of the 15-minute journey, visitors will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of the paddy fields spanning throughout the Muong Hoa valley by looking out of the windows.

Guests can continue their spectacular journey in the Fansipan cable car in order to catch an aerial view of the beautiful local mountainous landscapes coupled with green forests. The cable car will then continue on the journey to the top of Fansipan, where tourists will suddenly be immersed among clouds.

A picturesque view showcases the beauty of Muong Hoa valley.

Muong Hoa valley is home to the largest and most beautiful terraced fields found throughout Sa Pa.

Visitors have the chance to enjoy an array of scenic views of the terraced fields that are situated within Muong Hoa valley in the northwestern region.

Muong Hoa valley is widely considered to be a green gem in the form of a forest.

Tourists are able to catch a glimpse of northern Vietnam’s majestic Hoang Lien Son mountain range through their cabin windows.

Aside from Muong Hoa valley, Ta Van hamlet located just eight km from Sa Pa town is also home to beautiful terraced fields.

VOV