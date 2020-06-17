Saigon Railway announces 50 percent discount

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company is offering a total of 4,600 tickets at a discount of 50 percent between June 22 and July 8 to attract summer vacationers.

Do Quang Van, its director, said the discount is available on trains SE3/4, SE7/8, SE21/22, SQN1/2, SNT1/2, and SPT1/2, which go from HCM City respectively to Hanoi, Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang and Phan Thiet.

But to avail the discount, passengers have to buy their tickets at least three days before departure.

The company will begin selling them on June 19.

Passengers can buy tickets at the city railway station, ticket offices elsewhere and other official outlets.

The websites they are available on are www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn and giare.vetau.vn.

Earlier, the company launched promotions from July 1 to August 16 on trains going from HCM City to Hanoi and Da Nang (SE3/4, SE7/8 and SE21/22).

Passengers booking tickets 20 days before departure date can get discounts of 20-40 per cent.

The discounts are not available for tickets in four-bed sleeper cabins on SE3. — VNS