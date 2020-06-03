Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/06/2020
Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer

 
 
04/06/2020    11:26 GMT+7

The Saigon Railway JSC said on June 3 that it will conduct a number of promotions to attract more passengers during the summer months, including offering discounts of up to 40 percent on tickets.

Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer hinh anh 1

The Saigon Railway JSC said on June 3 that it will conduct a number of promotions to attract more passengers during the summer months (Source: www.vir.com.vn)

Promotions will be applied from July 1 to August 16.

Passengers on trains linking Ho Chi Minh City with Hanoi and Da Nang will receive discounts of between 20 and 40 percent if they purchase tickets more than 20 days prior to departure.

Those taking shorter journeys, including HCM City to Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa province) or Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh province), will enjoy a discount of 20-30 percent when buying tickets 20 days before leaving.

Passengers travelling from HCM City to Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan province), meanwhile, will receive a 10 percent discount when buying tickets ten days in advance.

 

Groups of five or more will also enjoy a discount of 2 to 14 percent, while a discount of up to 10 percent on the return leg will be offered to those buying round-trip tickets.

Fees will be waived for policy beneficiaries such as Heroic Mothers, wounded war veterans, people with disabilities, the elderly, students, and children, among others./.

Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project

Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project

Vietnam will pay 95% of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference yesterday.

 
 

.
