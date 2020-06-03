Saigon Railway to offer ticket discounts during summer

The Saigon Railway JSC said on June 3 that it will conduct a number of promotions to attract more passengers during the summer months, including offering discounts of up to 40 percent on tickets.

Promotions will be applied from July 1 to August 16.

Passengers on trains linking Ho Chi Minh City with Hanoi and Da Nang will receive discounts of between 20 and 40 percent if they purchase tickets more than 20 days prior to departure.

Those taking shorter journeys, including HCM City to Nha Trang (Khanh Hoa province) or Quy Nhon (Binh Dinh province), will enjoy a discount of 20-30 percent when buying tickets 20 days before leaving.

Passengers travelling from HCM City to Phan Thiet (Binh Thuan province), meanwhile, will receive a 10 percent discount when buying tickets ten days in advance.

Groups of five or more will also enjoy a discount of 2 to 14 percent, while a discount of up to 10 percent on the return leg will be offered to those buying round-trip tickets.

Fees will be waived for policy beneficiaries such as Heroic Mothers, wounded war veterans, people with disabilities, the elderly, students, and children, among others./.