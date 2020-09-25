Saigon River tour

A section of the Saigon River - PHOTOS: DUONG THUY From Tan Cang (New Port), we took a high-speed boat to sail downstream the Saigon River, Te Canal and Rach Dia River. The trip helped us know more about the city where we are living. Chilly poetic scenery After passing a section of the river underneath the Saigon Bridge, our boat moved into Thao Dien Area in District 2. We could see villas by the river half hidden under vast greenery. The chilly poetic location is home to some resort projects. On the way, from the boat, we could see the impressive Landmark 81 skyscraper—the tallest building in Southeast Asia—and other apartment projects under construction. We then reached Tau Hu and Te canals. In their early days, the two canals and Ben Nghe Canal were notorious for their herds of wild crocodiles. The small Rach Dia River was our next stop. Nipa palm forests on the river were chosen by many kinds of birds. But since Phu My Hung urban center was developed, the area of nipa palm forests has significantly been cut down the size of the flocks of birds. Phu Xuan-Nha Be appeared in front of our eyes when the boat driver ended his story about the Rach Dia River. A tourist site in Can Gio Great time in Can Gio Our boat stopped in Can Gio where local households make ends meet by farming bird’s nests. The HCMC’s outlying district also has a bird’s nests exhibition center in the district’s Tam Thon Hiep Commune. Bird’s nest farming emerged in the district nearly 20 years ago, helping locals earn a better living. Therefore, Can Gio bird’s nests village has developed to lure tourists to the district. We enjoyed bird’s nests sweet soup before continuing to visit Ly Nhon and Vam Sat in the district. Vast mangroves forests in Ly Nhon Commune looked so impressive. Moreover, herds of goats and salt fields formed a poetic view urging us to take a lot of photos. Our boat kept moving through zigzag inlets to get to Vam Sat—a popular tourist site in Can Gio—where we talked to farmers about the activities in their daily life, such as rowing boat, collecting clams and catching fishes. Clams and fishes we caught on the spot became the ingredients for our lunch. SGT