Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/07/2020 21:28:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Salty or sweet: A must-try list of Hanoi street food

29/07/2020    21:22 GMT+7

Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about salty or sweet.

Salty or sweet? This common question for your favorite breakfast is actually for a light meal before dinner here or just when the people are in the mood for some snack/junk food instead of a full big one. As the cradle of the country's culture for thousands of years, Hanoi and its creative residents invent a lot of small food that make your mouth water every time you think about it.

 Banh xeo

Salty

Thanks to rice and nuoc mam (fish sauce) - the quintessence of the country's traditional food culture which is indispensable for the well-known dishes of Nem (spring roll) or Bun Cha (rice noodle with grilled pork), there is a plenty of salty dishes, like beautiful wives of the King Nuoc Mam. 

The first one to name must be Banh xeo which could be regarded as his Queen, thanks to her fame. The rice pancake which is popular all over the country is made in the way similar to making French crepe with the thin rice batter pouring into a hot pan. Unlike crepes, banh xeo is loaded with filling ingredients including shrimp, pork and bean sprouts. With lettuce and some fresh herbs, the crispy cover and tasty filling, the Vietnamese “crepe” is a healthy dish which amazes diners when it is dipped in the mixed sauce of nuoc mam, sugar, lime, garlic, chili, pepper and slides of green papaya. 

 Banh goi

The similar sauce is also the soul of the well-known “beauty” Banh goi. It is actually the Vietnamese version of Samosa, the fried pancake well-known in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa.  Inside the cover in the shape of a pillow made from wheat flour (hence the name “gối” translated to English is pillow) – there is a tasting filling, made of a mixture of minced pork, wood ear mushroom, vermicelli noodle, egg and lap xuong (a kind of Vietnamese sausage). Right from the first bite, you can savor all of the crunchy exterior and the soft delicious combination inside that you can't wait to have the next one. 

With the same filling but more basic and without sophisticated elaboration, just minced pork, wood ear mushroom, and vermicelli noodle, however, banh ran brings another street-side delicacy. Thanks to the cover made of glutinous rice and fried deeply in plenty of hot oil, the ball pancake is both crunchy and glutinous at the same time. It is usually served with the mixed fish sauce as well or more simply with chili paste. 

Particularly, banh ran is also a sweet “girl” when “she” comes with the filling of green bean paste. More interestingly, it diversifies in the cover, including being sprinkled with either sesame seeds, sugar, or fried honey. Each provides a unique sweet yum-yum.

 Nom

Another beauty in this list, an evidence for the healthy and balanced food of Vietnam, is Nom. The green papaya salad mixed with carrot, beef jerky, peanuts, herbs and mixed fish sauce is “voted” by almost all local people. The most popular place in Hanoi for the dish is at 23 Ho Hoan Kiem Street, Hoan Kiem centre district.

For those who are more into “chubby beauty”, nem chua ran (fried fermented pork sausage) is always their first choice. Fermented pork sausage is a common beer food for a long time. The fried version is regarded to appear in Hanoi about nearly two decades ago. That's why the food is also called “nem chua ran Hanoi” when it spreads to other cities and provinces. The crispy and chewy sausage dipping with chili paste soon had a word of mouth for its nice new taste and became one of the best junk food of the locals. Later, the grilled version was added for more selection of flavor for the gastronomes. 

 

Sweet

 Coconut ice-cream

Beside the sweet genre of Banh ran, there are dozens of other “honies” that please your palate. 

Among them, it is indispensable to name Che (sweet dessert), a fresh eat with ice cubes for summer. The basic Che is made from beans including green, black or red ones which are cooked with sugar. Later, thanks to the variety of plants and fruits in the tropical country, a bunch of Che are made, such as corn, taro, longan and lotus seed, grapefruit, banana, mango or mixture. Different kinds of jelly are also added for diversifying its toppings. 

Together with Che, a mixture of fruit, jelly and yogurt is also a common choice for those who want something fresh and less sweet. Particularly, a simple but unique dessert is also favored for its fresh taste: tao pho. This tofu pudding mixed with sweet syrup, black jelly, white pearl and ice cubes is definitely the “Miss” of summer to many people.  

 Coconut jelly

In addition, fans of jelly cannot miss that of the coconut. The way of making coconut jelly and serving it is special as all inside the coconut. The whole shell is offered with a full coconut-sized jelly that can make you full for both the size and fresh tasty savor. The advice is you better share it in two, especially if you are also a fan of ice-cream. Because then your stomach will have space for the sweet yummy coconut ice-cream served in another full shell. 

Like all kinds of food, the quality of each dish is based on the ingredients and the way of elaborating. However, most of them have quite similar good quality and cheap, starting from half a dollar for a yummy afternoon. Hanoitimes

Le Diem

Vietnamese food: Millet rice crackers

Vietnamese food: Millet rice crackers

Have you ever heard of rice millet crackers? For many Vietnamese people, they are a culinary specialty that retains many flavours of the past.  

Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs

Vietnameses food: Crab soup with black eggs

Black eggs are eggs preserved in clay, ash, salt, quicklime and rice hulls, giving them a black colour and jelly-like texture.   

 
 

Other News

.
New street name in Saigon documents history
New street name in Saigon documents history
TRAVELicon  4 giờ trước 

The 20th session of the ninth tenure People’s Council of HCMC on July 11 agreed that Dinh Tien Hoang Street stretching from Bong Bridge to Phan Dang Luu Street will be renamed Le Van Duyet Street.

Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide
Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The resurgence of community COVID-19 transmission in Da Nang City meant Bui Kieu Anh from Hanoi cancelled her family trip to the coastal city that was meant to begin yesterday.

Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
TRAVELicon  13 giờ trước 

Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.

A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

Conquering Ba Doi Om Mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang left us unforgettable experiences

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The US$200-million hotel is portrayed as a lavish destination, even for discerning guests.

Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

With lotus flowers in full bloom in the northern province of Ninh Binh, guests can enjoy a poetic scene amid stunning landscapes.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

If you want to conquer a mountain and explore local myths and exciting culture along the way, then Ba The Mountain in Thoai Son District in the southern province of An Giang is the place for you.

Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An
A must-try specialty of Hoi An
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 