Samsung to open first five-star resort in Vietnam

A view of the Shilla Monogram Quangnam Danang Resort in Quang Nam Province - PHOTO: COURTESY OF SHILLA HOTELS & RESORTS

A representative at the five-star resort stressed that opening the resort during this time is an opportunity for Shilla Monogram Quangnam Danang because tourists currently prefer traveling in small groups and choosing peaceful destinations.

The resort has 309 rooms and four outdoor swimming pools to cater to the needs of various guests, from children to adults and the elderly.

TCG Land, a member of the Thanh Cong Group, is the strategic partner of The Shilla in Vietnam. At Shilla Monogram Quangnam Danang, TCG Land is the investor, while The Shilla plays the management role. After Quang Nam, The Shilla Hotels & Resorts will set up the five-star resort across cities in the United States, Indonesia and Vietnam.

Founded in March 1979, The Shilla Hotels & Resorts now owns luxurious hotels and resorts such as The Shilla Seoul and The Shilla Jeju and 12 luxury Shilla Stay hotels worldwide.

Shilla Monogram Quangnam Danang marks its debut entry into the market. Shilla Monogram is the luxury brand of The Shilla Hotels & Resorts, apart from The Shilla and the Shilla Stay brands. SGT