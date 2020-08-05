Sapa – Town in clouds of Vietnam

Established as a hill station by the French in 1922, Sapa, located in the mountainous province of Lao Cai, is the tourism center of the northwest. As a modest land, it has many wonders of the natural scenery with topography of hills, green forests, which makes a fascinating scenic picture. Sa Pa is located at the height of 1,500 to 1,650 meters on the mountainside of Lo Suay Tong. From the top of this mountain, we can see the southeast of Sapa with the height of 2228 meters.