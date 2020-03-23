Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai

 
 
30/03/2020    12:51 GMT+7

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, Cu Vai village is widely considered to be one of the best spots for tourists to discover the locality’s beauty and peace.

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 1

Cu Vai village is located in Xa Ho commune of Tram Tau district in Yen Bai province.

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 2

The locality is renowned for being home to people from the Mong ethnic minority group.

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 3

The village is home to 50 households in total.

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 4

Children play together whilst their parents are out of the village working.

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 5

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 6

Taking part in embroidery and sewing at home is a traditional aspect of life for many Mong women.

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 7

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 8
 

The charming beauty of an ethnic Mong girl as she tends to a birdcage.

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 9

The mountainous area brings a fresh atmosphere to local people who can enjoy the clean air, especially the elderly.

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 10

The view from Cu Vai village is very romantic

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 11

The area’s terraced fields are noted for their great beauty

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 12

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 13

scenic cu vai village located in yen bai province hinh 14

With the quality of life improving for people in the area, more and more visitors are keen to come and enjoy the romance and find peace in the mountainous area

VOV

 
 

