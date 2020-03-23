Scenic Cu Vai village in Yen Bai

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, Cu Vai village is widely considered to be one of the best spots for tourists to discover the locality’s beauty and peace.

Cu Vai village is located in Xa Ho commune of Tram Tau district in Yen Bai province.

The locality is renowned for being home to people from the Mong ethnic minority group.

The village is home to 50 households in total.

Children play together whilst their parents are out of the village working.

Taking part in embroidery and sewing at home is a traditional aspect of life for many Mong women.

The charming beauty of an ethnic Mong girl as she tends to a birdcage.

The mountainous area brings a fresh atmosphere to local people who can enjoy the clean air, especially the elderly.

The view from Cu Vai village is very romantic

The area’s terraced fields are noted for their great beauty

With the quality of life improving for people in the area, more and more visitors are keen to come and enjoy the romance and find peace in the mountainous area

VOV