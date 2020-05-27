Seven must-visit destinations of the Central Highlands region

Ta Dung lake, Dray Nur waterfall, the Coffee museum, and Bien Ho Che, also known as Tea lake, are among the most popular destinations for visitors to enjoy when taking a trip to the Central Highlands region.

Ta Dung lake in Dak Nong province. Covering a vast area of over 22,000 hectares, Ta Dung lake can be found in Ta Dung National Park of Dak Glong district in Dak Nong province. With the lake at its most beautiful between July and December, visitors are able to travel by boat to savour the scenic views of the area. Furthermore, guests can also visit the local fishing village, organise picnics on the banks of the lake, and enjoy a peaceful atmosphere. Photo: Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin / Shutterstock.

Dray Nur waterfall in Dak Lak province. Dray Nur waterfall is approximately 30 km from Buon Ma Thuot City. Visitors are able to immerse themselves in a lush and spacious natural scenery, go camping, or enjoy all of the specialties that the Central Highlands region has to offer. Photo: Baptiste Lejeune / Shutterstock

Bien Ho Che (Tea lake), in Gia Lai province. The lake is located in Chu Pah district of Gia Lai province, roughly 13km north of the centre of Pleiku city. As the name Bien ho Che (Tea lake) implies itself, it represents the sheer vastness of the surrounding tea hill. Early in the morning when the dew still lingers on the leaves, visitors are able to enjoy the pristine beauty and vitality of the new day. Photo: Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin / Shutterstock.

Minh Thanh pagoda in Gia Lai province. Minh Thanh pagoda is renowned as being the most beautiful pagoda in Gia Lai province. First built in 1964, the pagoda was later restored and rebuilt in 1997. Over the course of its ten-year restoration period, Minh Thanh pagoda features a combination of architectural styles from Japan, China, and Taiwan (China). Photo: Paha1205 / Shutterstock.

Mang Den tourist site in Kon Tum province, Kontum. Mang Den is situated at an altitude of approximately 1,200 metres above sea level and is part of Kon Plong district. The weather is generally cool all year round with the temperature ranging between 16 and 22 degrees Celsius. These days, Mang Den serves as a national eco-tourism site and boasts majestic primeval forests, diverse flora and fauna, in addition to dozens of lakes and waterfalls. Photo: Nguyen Khanh Vu Khoa

The wooden church of Kon Tum province. This wooden church is located in the heart of an immense green forest and features an impressive rustic beauty. The church itself has been built using ca chit (Dipterocarpaceae) wood and is surrounded by walls made of straw-mixed soil. Utilising their great skill and working in immense detail, craftsmen have created decorative patterns imbued with cultural characteristics that are typical of the Central Highlands region. This spot also serves as an ideal check-in point for crowds of young people. Photo: Nguyen Khanh Vu Khoa.

Coffee World Museum in Dak Lak province. Located in the heart of Buon Ma Thuot City, the museum serves as a major tourist attraction for the area. Its design features a combination of the Central Highlands region and Western architecture. Indeed, the most outstanding thing of the building includes the houses which have curved features and the sounds of stylised bells. The museum also puts on display a range of artifacts detailing the history of Vietnamese coffee and the world. Photo: Hien Phung Thu / Shutterstock.

VOV/VNE