Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/05/2020 16:42:15 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range

 
 
04/05/2020    15:56 GMT+7

Suoi Giang commune in Yen Bai province is 1,400 meters above sea level and as cool all year round as Sa Pa town in the northern mountains or Da Lat resort city in the Central Highlands. 

This area is famous for Shan Tuyet tea, taken from centuries-old trees that grow wild in the majestic Hoang Lien Son mountain range of northern Vietnam.

shan tuyet tea – a specialty from hoang lien son mountain range hinh 0
Shan Tuyet tea treas grow wild in the mountains.

40,000 Shan Tuyet tea trees cover 390 hectares in Suoi Giang commune, Van Chan district. Some of them have been officially recognized as Vietnam Heritage Trees.

According to villager Mua A Pao, Shan Tuyet trees produce big, dark green buds and leaves, which have a white fuzz like a thin layer of snow. This explains the name Shan Tuyet – tea covered with snow.

Pao said, “The oldest trees are deep in the forest. Younger trees, a mere 100 years old, stand at the outer edges of the forest. All are accessible to tourists. Each local household is assigned 20-30 tea trees to care for and harvest.”

Visitors to Suoi Giang carry home with them mesmerizing visions of the forest landscape, memories of the local ethnic lifestyle, and the mild fragrance of Shan Tuyet tea.

In Suoi Giang’s memorial book, a tea specialist from the former Soviet Union – Academician K.M. Djemmukhatze of the Baku Institute of Biochemistry –wrote, “I have traveled through 120 countries that have tea production, but I have never seen tea trees as old as those in Suoi Giang. Are they the ancestors of all tea trees? A bowl of green tea here combines the 18 bitter tastes of all the other teas in the world”. Djemmukhatze came to Suoi Giang in the 1960s to study its tea.

The climate, soil, and water of Suoi Giang is ideal for Shan Tuyet tea trees to grow naturally. Vang A Tung of Pang Cang village said locals still tend and harvest the tea manually just as their Mong ancestors did.

Tung shared, “After harvesting, we trim the trees and clear the wild grass. We are totally non-reliant on fertilizer and pesticides. The trees grow on their own, absorbing all the nutrition they need from nature.”

Shan Tuyet tea leaves are picked three times a year. The last harvest is in the 9th lunar month. After separating out the old and worm-eaten leaves and buds, the Mong dry the tea in cast-iron pans on wood stoves.

The fire must be kept small and steady. The Mong rub the dried tea with their hands until the tea buds and leaves crumble to bean-sized buds covered with white dust.

shan tuyet tea – a specialty from hoang lien son mountain range hinh 1
Fresh tea leaves and buds are treated until they crumble to bean-sized tea.

To produce the best color and fragrance Shan Tuyet tea must be brewed in pure mountain water. First the tea is placed in a pot and rinsed with boiling water. Then the pot is filled with hot water until the bubbles disappear.

 

The lid is placed on the pot and the leaves are allowed to steep for several minutes. Then it’s time to sip this wonderful tea with the color of honey and a unique, strong flavor.

Sung A Nu, Chairman of Suoi Giang Commune’s People’s Committee, said a tea cooperative of 400 households has been established with a shared commitment to high-quality tea.

“The brand name of Suoi Giang Shan Tuyet tea, once established, will increase sales and boost the price, producing higher incomes for the local tea producers. Tea production is playing a key role in poverty reduction in Suoi Giang commune,” he noted.

More photos of Suoi giang tea trees:

Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range


Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range


Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range


Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range


Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range
Shan Tuyet tea – a specialty from Hoang Lien Son mountain range

VOV/VNN

A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau

A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau

Situated roughly 200 km from Vietnam’s capital, Moc Chau is widely considered to be one of the most pristinely beautiful plateaus in the north of the country. It is also famous for its vast green tea hills.

Long Coc tea hill spread their green to heaven’s rim

Long Coc tea hill spread their green to heaven’s rim

We were lucky enough to have a chance to visit Long Coc in the northern mountainous province of Phu Tho, which is considered one of the most beautiful tea plantations in the country.

 
 

Other News

.
French daily suggests Hanoi’s must-eat street food
French daily suggests Hanoi’s must-eat street food
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

French daily Le Figaro recently ran an article introducing Hanoi’s most renowned street food. The article was headlined “In Vietnam, eight wonders to taste in Hanoi – a temple of street food”.

Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays
Trang An landscape complex packed with tourists during public holidays
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

With National Reunification day taking place on April 30 followed by International Labour Day on May 1, tourists have been enjoying the public holidays by heading to the Trang An landscape complex in Ninh Binh.

Unique festivals in Southwestern region
Unique festivals in Southwestern region
PHOTOSicon  03/05/2020 

The Southwestern region in Vietnam is well-known for a number of typical traditional festivals, including Sene Dolta, Ok Om Bok and Chol Chnam Thmay.

French newspaper introduces Hanoi’s must-eat street food
French newspaper introduces Hanoi’s must-eat street food
TRAVELicon  02/05/2020 

French daily Le Figaro recently ran an article introducing Hanoi’s most renowned street food.

Must-see destinations re-open for national holidays
Must-see destinations re-open for national holidays
TRAVELicon  02/05/2020 

With a number of the country’s most famous tourist spots re-opening following the social distancing order being lifted, here are some suggestions of destinations that visitors should not miss out on during the May Day holiday.

Tourism sites busy on holidays after social distancing eased
Tourism sites busy on holidays after social distancing eased
TRAVELicon  02/05/2020 

Tourist attractions around Vietnam have begun re-opening their doors after “hibernating” during the COVID-19 outbreak and hope to fully tap into the opportunities brought by the four-day holiday from April 30 to May 3.

Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
Thousands flock to beach after social distancing rules ease
PHOTOSicon  02/05/2020 

A large number of tourists have flocked to Sam Son Beach in the northern province of Thanh Hoa for the holiday after the social distancing rules for virus prevention are relaxed.

Passenger numbers must not exceed 80% of aircraft capacity
Passenger numbers must not exceed 80% of aircraft capacity
TRAVELicon  02/05/2020 

The number of passengers on board each aircraft must not exceed 80% of its capacity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a notice the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has sent to airlines and airports nationwide.

Halong Bay to reopen after seven-week shutdown
Halong Bay to reopen after seven-week shutdown
TRAVELicon  01/05/2020 

Halong Bay in Quang Ninh Province, a World Heritage-listed site and the country’s leading tourist destination, will reopen on May 4 after being closed for over seven weeks to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

VNAT rules on coronavirus reporting at hotels, resorts raise eyebrows
VNAT rules on coronavirus reporting at hotels, resorts raise eyebrows
TRAVELicon  01/05/2020 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) has issued regulations on coronavirus infection prevention and control, including forbidding tourists from reporting the coronavirus situation at their hotel or resort on social media. 

A village with fairy scenes
A village with fairy scenes
PHOTOSicon  01/05/2020 

Home to century-old houses surrounded by mossy rock fences, Loc Yen village in Quang Nam central province is called the land of fairies.

Tourist destinations nationwide reopen their doors
Tourist destinations nationwide reopen their doors
TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Tourists can now visit many tourist destinations which have re-opened since last weekend after the social distancing regulations have been eased.

ASEAN seeks solutions to ease COVID-19 impacts on tourism
ASEAN seeks solutions to ease COVID-19 impacts on tourism
POLITICSicon  01/05/2020 

ASEAN member nations have agreed to commit to a prevention plan as well as seeking cooperation from international organizations to together to revive travel confidence following the pandemic.

Foreign tourist arrivals down 37.8 percent in first four months
Foreign tourist arrivals down 37.8 percent in first four months
TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Only 3.7 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a year-on-year decline of 37.8 percent, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Flights at Van Don airport to be resumed from May 4
Flights at Van Don airport to be resumed from May 4
TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Commercial flights from/to the Van Don International Airport in northern Quang Ninh province will resume from May 4, after an unexpected hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi
Cudweed cake: a must-try dish in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  30/04/2020 

Social distancing measures put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have left many people trying to remember what it was like when life was normal.

Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites
Thua Thien-Hue to reopen relic sites
TRAVELicon  29/04/2020 

Chairman of the central Thua Thien-Hue provincial People’s Committee Phan Ngoc Tho has decided to reopen several relic sites and offer free tickets to vistiors during the national Liberation Day (April 30) and May Day.

Smorgasbord of cuisines on offer for delivery
Smorgasbord of cuisines on offer for delivery
TRAVELicon  29/04/2020 

Though social distancing restrictions have been eased in Hanoi and HCM City, many restaurants are still delivering food home to treat gourmands safely at home. Minh Thu lists some of her favourites.

New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang
New community tour sites to be built in Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

The central city has piloted the three first community-based tourism sites in suburban Hoa Vang District as rural ethnic and farm experience attractions in the Master Plan 2025-30.

Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
Kien Giang islands reopen to tourists
TRAVELicon  28/04/2020 

Islands off Kien Giang Province and tourist attraction sites reopened over the weekend after social distancing measures were eased.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 