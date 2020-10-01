Singapore opens door for Vietnamese, Australian visitors

Singapore will lift border restrictions for visitors from Vietnam and Australia, excluding Victoria state, from October 8.

Short-time visitors from the two countries can apply to fly to Singapore from October 1 and arrive in the Southeast Asian country from October 8.

The two countries have successfully controlled the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the risk of importation is low, said the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), noting that Vietnam had zero local COVID-19 cases over the last 28 days, while Australia (excluding Victoria state) has a virus local incidence rate of 0.02 per 100,000.

At the same time, Singapore will also update its travel advisory to allow travel to Australia (excluding Victoria State) and Vietnam, said CAAS. People visiting these two countries are advised to check the entry requirements imposed by those countries and take the necessary precautionary measures.

As of September 30, CAAS had approved 331 applications from the two countries, of which 136 visitors have arrived so far. None of them have tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, said CAAS.

Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders returning from Australia (excluding Victoria State) and Vietnam will similarly undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival, in lieu of a seven-day stay-home notice with a COVID-19 test administered before the end of the notice period. VNS