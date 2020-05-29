Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Summer transforms Hue into city of colourful charming flowers

 
 
02/06/2020    09:59 GMT+7

Each May the city of Hue located in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue appears magnificent as a variety of different types of flowers emerge in full bloom, marking the arrival of summer.

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 1

Late May every year sees the residents of Hue enjoy the bright purple shades of Bang Lang, also known as crape myrtles, and the bright shining red of Hoa Phuong Do which can be spotted on streets throughout the city centre.

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 2

The emergence of giant crape myrtles, known locally as Bang Lang, generally signals the beginning of summer in the formal imperial city.

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 3

The ancient majestic beauty of Hue is greatly complemented by the colourful nature of the blooming flowers.

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 4

Ngo dong, also known as the parasol tree, brings added beauty to the city. Any travelers who visit Hue between the end of March and June will be able to enjoy seeing this tree situated along the banks of any river.

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 5

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 6

Crape myrtles can be seen throughout the city on streets such as Ngo Quyen, Tran Hung Dao, and Nguyen Hue. Indeed, the flowers serve as a wonderful sight for commuters to take in as they head to and from work.

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 7

It is impossible for both tourists and locals to ignore the beautiful sight of lotus flowers blooming throughout Hue each summer.

 
summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 8

As flowers enter full bloom throughout Hue, it ultimately creates an array of romantic scenery that is the ideal environment for both local residents and guests to the city to enjoy.

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 9

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 10

The vibrant red colour on display around the city caused by the emergence of the Hoa Phuong Do, also known as the red flamboyant flower, proves to be a popular sight among visitors.

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 11

A view of a lotus pond in Hue

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 12

summer transforms hue into city of colourful charming flowers hinh 13

VOV

 
 
