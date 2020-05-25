Ta Phin ancient monastery in Sapa

Located in Ta Phin village, about 12 kilometers away from Sa Pa town, Ta Phin Monastery is easily recognized thanks to its ancient French architecture.
Located in Ta Phin village, about 12 kilometers away from Sa Pa town, Ta Phin Monastery is easily recognized thanks to its ancient French architecture. It was built in 1942 (Vietnamplus/VNA)
Through the ups and downs of history, this place has become mysterious, creating a unique beauty compared to any places in Sapa (Vietnamplus/VNA)
Despite experiencing nearly a century of ups and downs, Ta Phin monastery area still has a unique culture and architecture (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Despite being abandoned for a long time, the monastery still retains the ancient features and quiet space (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The gate of the monastery is built of stellar stone with an arched gate in French architectural style (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The gate of the monastery is built of stellar stone with an arched gate in French architectural style (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The monastery consists of a 5-space house, which was used for residence and activities of the nuns (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The ancient monastery of Ta Phin (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Despite being abandoned for a long time, Ta Phin Monastery remains an attraction in Sapa (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The ancient monastery of Ta Phin (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The ancient monastery of Ta Phin (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The ancient monastery of Ta Phin (Vietnamplus/VNA)
Prestigious travel website Big Seven Travel has compiled a list of the top seven coffee shops not to be missed by visitors during a trip to Sapa, an iconic town located in the northern province of Lao Cai.
The cherry blossoms trees planted on the green tea hills in Sapa have become a beautiful tourist attraction.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code