Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/06/2020 16:48:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Taiwan, Tokyo and Cambodia among safe destinations for flights to resume: PM

 
 
11/06/2020    16:45 GMT+7

China’s Guangzhou and Taiwan, Seoul and Tokyo, together with Laos and Cambodia were among potential international air routes Vietnam is considering reopening, after months of border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (standing) at the Tuesday cabinet meeting in Hanoi. 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has tasked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Transport to consider “reopening international flights soon” to a select few destinations, based on safety criteria as well as political and diplomatic importance, but warned that the reopening must be completed with caution.

The destinations cited above are all important partners of Viet Nam and have recorded positive progress in reining in the pandemic situation.

This is part of the official announcement released yesterday from the Government Office after a meeting of the cabinet with the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control on Tuesday, chaired by PM Phuc.

 

In the document, the Vietnamese Government leader asked for best preparations for integration efforts and building Vietnam as a “safe destination”, not only for economic development purposes but also for the country’s political and foreign affairs goals.

The countries or locations to which flights would reopen must have recorded 30 days or more of no new community transmission cases, the document reads, adding that quarantine rules for arrivals from these destinations must be issued along with standard prevention measures to avoid risks of the virus being spread among the Vietnamese population.

The Government also agrees to allow entries of experts, businesspeople and managers, or highly skilled workers, into the country either to work or to look for business and investment opportunities in Viet Nam. The Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport are supposed to work together to expedite entry processes, flight arrangements or other procedures regarding these groups of entries.

Meanwhile, PM Phuc assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local authorities to implement the programme to stimulate domestic tourism, given that international arrivals will be restricted for the foreseeable future. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Da Nang tourism promoted on BBC
Da Nang tourism promoted on BBC
TRAVELicon  0 giờ trước 

BBC World News will broadcast a video on tourism in the central city of Da Nang on its Asia-Pacific channel this month.

Foreign arrivals could reach 6-8 million in 2020 if int’l tourism resumes in Q3
Foreign arrivals could reach 6-8 million in 2020 if int’l tourism resumes in Q3
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam could welcome 6 to 8 million foreign visitors this year if COVID-19 remains under control and international tourism could be resumed in the third quarter of this year, a webinar in Hanoi on June 10 heard.

Van Don-Danang air route set to reopen next month
Van Don-Danang air route set to reopen next month
TRAVELicon  5 giờ trước 

After a four-month suspension triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the air route between Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Danang International Airport 

Future looks bleak for HCMC’s tourism industry
Future looks bleak for HCMC’s tourism industry
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

Despite HCMC being considered the country's tourist hub, its tourism industry reported losses of trillions of Vietnamese dong due to the coronavirus pandemic, 

Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers
Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers
TRAVELicon  7 giờ trước 

Visitors to Fansipan mountain in Sapa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai this season will have a chance to witness a valley of stunning purple of Verveine flowers.

Wake up and smell the egg coffee
Wake up and smell the egg coffee
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

A taste of Hanoi’s famed cà phê trứng or egg coffee got me out of my comfort zone of a regular black coffee without sugar to try a new treat. 

Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again
Vietnam prepares to welcome foreign tourists again
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

The tourism sector is working with ministries and relevant agencies to welcome international tourists to Vietnam when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in some key markets.

Vietnamese locations named among best backpacker spots by Hostelworld
Vietnamese locations named among best backpacker spots by Hostelworld
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

Ha Giang, Quang Binh, Ninh Binh, Ha Long, and Quy Nhon of Vietnam have all been featured among the best global backpacker destinations for 2020, according to recent rankings published by Hostelworld.

How backpacking towns are coping after being left empty by coronavirus
How backpacking towns are coping after being left empty by coronavirus
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic has "decimated" backpacker towns like Queenstown, Cusco and Arugam Bay.

Taste buds tickled by mountain goat
Taste buds tickled by mountain goat
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

The northern province of Ninh Binh is not only famed for its spectacular scenery but also local delicacies such as cơm cháy (scorched rice), dishes made of free-range chicken and goats raised on karst mountains.

HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme
HCM City kicks off travel stimulus programme
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

The HCM City Department of Tourism yesterday (June 9) kicked off its annual tourism stimulus programme that will run throughout the year as part of its attempt to revive the hard-hit tourism industry.

Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines
Effect of COVID-19 drives up punctuality among domestic airlines
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

The on-time performance (OTP) of Vietnamese carriers remained at a high level from March 19 to May 18, after the number of flights was cut significantly due to COVID-19.

Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh, has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire. ​

Gloomy prospects for Vietnamese travel firms anticipated
Gloomy prospects for Vietnamese travel firms anticipated
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

Thousands of tourism firms have suffered heavily from Covid-19. Many of them have had to shut down, while others have to take extra jobs to earn a living and survive the current difficulties.

Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
Phu Quoc Island likely to welcome foreign tourists back
VIDEOicon  10/06/2020 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has said it has been working on a pilot plan to bring international tourists to select islands, with Phu Quoc among those considered.

Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
Discovery Khmer culture at Xiem Can Pagoda
TRAVELicon  10/06/2020 

The Xiem Can Pagoda in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu has attracted many visitors with its splendid beauty and great hospitality of the local people.

Trang An introduces kayak sailing service
Trang An introduces kayak sailing service
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

Tourists at Trang An Heritage Site in Ninh Binh Province now can go kayaking besides sightseeing on tour boats.

Sights and smells of incense making village lure tourists
Sights and smells of incense making village lure tourists
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

Thuy Xuan incense-making village, located some 7km southwest of the central city of Hue, has become a popular tourist destination.

Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume
Local workers wait for tourism activities to resume
TRAVELicon  09/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has assigned the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to draft plans on national tourism promotion and resumption of tourism from countries that have controlled the COVID-19 pandemic.

A special museum of agricultural tools
A special museum of agricultural tools
PHOTOSicon  09/06/2020 

Chau Son Hy, the abbot of Sa Lon Pagoda in Seven Mountains region in An Giang Province, was able to collect old agricultural tools used by the local Khmer people. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 