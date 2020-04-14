Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:05:45 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour

 
 
18/04/2020    07:04 GMT+7

The first thing that springs to mind when people mention Da Lat is a 'city of flowers', but it's also home to a wealth of local delicacies created from the various animals, fruits and vegetables which live and grow in the cool mountainous region.

For me, every time I visit the Central Highland city, I always eat at Nhật Ly Restaurant in the city’s downtown, which offers a wide range of dishes made from simple local ingredients.

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
Nhật Ly Restaurant seen from the outside.

The restaurant has been running for 25 years, and is the first stop recommended to both tourists and locals.

On my last trip to the city a few months ago, my friend and I had a dinner there, which consisted of gân nai hấp (steamed deer's tendon), lươn rán (fried eel) and canh atiso hầm chân giò (pork shank stewed with artichoke flower), which are among the most popular delicacies at the restaurant.

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
The restaurant is a popular eating spot for both locals and tourists.

All were served hot with steamed rice and some cà pháo (pickled aubergine).

After a long day trekking up Lang Biang Mountain, our legs were tired, so the tendon was the obvious choice to overcome our fatigue.

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
Steam deer's tendon is a delicacy of the restaurant.

According to Le Thi Nhi Ha, the owner, the dish is quite time-consuming.

“The dried tendon should be soaked in water used to wash rice overnight so that it turns soft,” she told Việt Nam News.

“Then, the tendon is stewed on a coal cooker for at least 12 hours,” she said. “When the water inside the pot has boiled, the temperature should be turned down to a simmer, just to keep it hot enough to stew the tendon.”

Then the chef washes the tendon in clean water, and cuts it into small pieces ready to be stewed with other ingredients. The tendon that is not used immediately is frozen for another day.

The washed tendon is then marinated in spices and steamed with other ingredients, which may include mushrooms, cauliflower and onion.

The final dish should offer a soft, elastic and sweet tendon, while the soup should be thick and rich.

“That’s among our most time-consuming dishes but our most frequent customers order it again and again,” she said.

The soup of artichoke flower and pork shank, in contrast, is fairly easy to prepare, according to Ha.

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
Soup of pork shank and artichoke. 

I know the dish can be found at any restaurant in Da Lat as artichokes grow well in the cool climate.

Fat from the pork shank mingles with the artichoke flowers, creating a cool flavour rich in vitamin C, kali and other anti-oxidising substances that may help prevent cancer.

 

The soup is said to help cool the body and may treat diseases caused by internal heat like liver problems, ulcers and acne.

“It is fairly easy to make,” Ha said. “You just cut the flowers into small pieces after rinsing well. Remember to take the flower’s pistil, because there's a chance it could get stuck in your throat.

“The pistil is put in a separate paper bag to dip in hot water to drink after the meal,” she said.

The artichoke flower and the pork shank (which can be replaced by pork ribs or chicken) should be stewed in separate cookers.

Only salt should be added to the meat.

Then mix the two together and heat for a while, before finishing with some more onion.

Ha said the flower should not be stewed for too long with the pork as the flavour could get too strong to digest while the soup would become dark and sticky, making it hard to eat.

Mai Van Bay, a driver, also a frequent customer from HCM City, admitted that the restaurant offered the best artichoke and pork shank soup in the city.

“Whenever I visit the city, I have the dish here,” he said. “I cannot forget the flavour of the artichoke blended so well with the fatty pork.

“My wife is a good cook, but she's not as good as this,” he said. “Maybe because of the fresh artichokes available in Da Lat, I guess.”

Take a Da Lat delicacy tour
Fried eel served hot with roasted peanuts and herbs. VNS Photos Thu Hien

The fried eel was both crispy and elastic, as the eel we had chosen was fat. It cost us VND180,000 (US$7.8).

I paid VND200,000 ($8.6) for the artichoke soup, VND350,000 ($15) for the deer tendon, while the whole meal cost us VND772,000 ($33), including rice and drinks.

Pointing at her menu which features various dishes made from fish, chicken, pork, beef and vegetables, Ha said she recently added grilled beef with pepper sauce, grilled pork rib with honey and grilled pork rib with garlic to the menu.

Nhật Ly Restaurant

88 Phan Dinh Phung Street, Da Lat City

Tel: 0263 382 1651

Comment: Clean, tasty food with delicate way of cooking, quick service, and family-like atmosphere, sometimes a little crowded and noisy during peak hours.

Open hours: 11am-9pm

Price: on average from VND50,000-300,000/pax

Leaving the restaurant, I would like to return to try the grilled pork leg in salt as suggested by the owner, but I will have to wait for my next trip to Da Lat. VNS

By Thu Hien

Đà Lạt's bánh căn: creamy goodness

Đà Lạt's bánh căn: creamy goodness

When searching for top dishes to try in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, the phrase bánh căn (custard cake) comes up a lot.

Cloud hunting and camping prove popular in Da Lat

Cloud hunting and camping prove popular in Da Lat

Cloud hunting and a range of camping activities in the forest are some of the exciting experiences on offer for young travelers who want to explore Da Lat city, Lam Dong province this summer.

 
 

Other News

.
A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
A view of the romantic green tea hills atop Moc Chau plateau
TRAVELicon  18/04/2020 

Situated roughly 200 km from Vietnam’s capital, Moc Chau is widely considered to be one of the most pristinely beautiful plateaus in the north of the country. It is also famous for its vast green tea hills.

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
Dich Long cave and pagoda complex in Ninh Binh
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Dich Long cave and pagoda complex is located near National Highway 1A in Gia Thanh commune, Gia Vien district, Ninh Binh province.

Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
Hanoi halts $4 million tourism promotion package on CNN
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Hanoi has halted the 2019-24 tourism promotion package worth US$4 million with the US Cable News Network (CNN) due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
Feline cafe is winning the hearts of Hanoians
FEATUREicon  17/04/2020 

When children turn into adults they have many important decisions to make that will shape their entire life.

Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
Hanoi signature dish: La Vong grilled fish
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Might not be the oldest dish of Hanoi as it has only been around for over a hundred years, but “Chả Cá Lã Vọng” or “Chả Cá Hà Nội” is definitely the unique among the best known dishes of the capital city.

Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
Experience coffee like never before with creative coffee-inspired menu
TRAVELicon  17/04/2020 

Like air and food, coffee has become something many people can’t live without. Without a cup of coffee, they can’t “wake up” in the morning or focus on what they're meant to be doing.

Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
Tourism industry predicted to recover rapidly after COVID-19
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s tourism sector is likely to be one of the first to recover strongly after the pandemic is brought under control, according to an expert from Savills Vietnam.

VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
VNR proposes increasing passenger trains on Hanoi-HCM City route
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnam Railways (VNR) has asked competent authorities for permission to increase passenger trains on the Hanoi - Ho Chi Minh route from April 16.

April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
April sees flowers bloom throughout the streets of Hue
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

With the arrival of April, the ancient capital of Hue has been brought to life with colourful displays of Hoa Diep Vang, also known by their scientific name of Caesalpinia ferrea, serving to brighten up the historic city.

Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
Enchanting setting and flavours at Ly Club
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Tourists and locals alike are familiar with famously beautiful spots in Hanoi such as Hoan Kiem Lake and the Old Quarter, but less familiar is the gorgeous Ly Club Restaurant.

Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
Airlines in Vietnam to increase flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  16/04/2020 

Domestic airlines on April 15 evening announced they are increasing flight frequency between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City as from April 16, but the time difference between two consecutive landings in HCM City should be at last 90 minutes.

HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
HCM City: 90 percent of small travel firms suspend operations
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

More than 20,000 staff at hotels and tourist accommodations in Ho Chi Minh City were laid off or put on unpaid leave in the first quarter of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the municipal Department of Tourism.

Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
Peaceful Hoi An amid Covid-19 pandemic
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

The heritage town of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam has stopped welcoming tourists, adding to a long list of attractions in the country that have been shuttered over the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
Mong people's handicraft weaving preserved to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Authorities and residents in northern Vietnam have vowed to preserve the cultural traditions of the ethnic Mong people.

Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
Hunting Northern Lights at the edge of the earth
TRAVELicon  15/04/2020 

Bui Thi Hong Ngoc takes a fairytale trip in search of the Aurora in Teriberka, a town poised on the shores of the Barents Sea in the Arctic, which is literally on the edge of the mainland from where it's only water all the way to the North Pole.

Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
Vietnamese settlement listed among global incredible floating villages
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Renowned travel website Stars Insider has named a small site in UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay as one of the most incredible floating villages in the world.

Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
Visit An Giang Province in rainy season
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

With mighty mangrove forests, unique floating markets and cultural destinations, An Giang Province is a beautiful place to visit during the rainy season, which will come next month.

Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
Buon Ma Thuot – an urban center of the Central Highlands
TRAVELicon  14/04/2020 

Buon Ma Thuot, the biggest city in Vietnam’s Central Highlands, covers 370 square kilometers.

Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
Hue cuisine for no more than 50 cents
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

The central town of Hue, Vietnam’s former imperial capital, is a food paradise where you can buy a delicious dish for US$0.50.

Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16
Bamboo Airways to resume domestic flights from April 16
TRAVELicon  13/04/2020 

Bamboo Airways will resume domestic flights from April 16 when the Prime Minister’s social distance order is scheduled to be lifted.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 