Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex

Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.
Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex covers 5,000 hectares, including 1,000 hectares of water and 3,000 hectares of mountains (Photo: VNA)
Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex is surrounded by lakes, mountains, and forests (Photo: VNA)
Legend has it that seven fairies in the shape of seven stars flew from the heaven to the Tam Chuc mountain area to wander the earth (Photo: VNA)
Tam Chuc communal house in the heart of Tam Chuc lake (Photo: VNA)
‘Cot kinh’ garden, inaugurated in 2020, is mong highlights in Tam Chuc complex (Photo: VNA)
Tourists could have a boat tour to sightsee the complex (Photo: VNA)
