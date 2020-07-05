Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/07/2020 09:59:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex

05/07/2020    08:55 GMT+7

Located in Ha Nam province, just 60 kilometers from Hanoi from the south, Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex attracts visitors with its tranquil atmosphere in the middle of unspoiled forests.

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex

Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex covers 5,000 hectares, including 1,000 hectares of water and 3,000 hectares of mountains (Photo: VNA)

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex


Tam Chuc Spiritual Tourism Complex is surrounded by lakes, mountains, and forests (Photo: VNA)

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex



Legend has it that seven fairies in the shape of seven stars flew from the heaven to the Tam Chuc mountain area to wander the earth (Photo: VNA)

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex



Tam Chuc communal house in the heart of Tam Chuc lake (Photo: VNA)

 
Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex



‘Cot kinh’ garden, inaugurated in 2020, is mong highlights in Tam Chuc complex (Photo: VNA)

Tam Chuc Pagoda - an attractive spiritual tourism complex

Tourists could have a boat tour to sightsee the complex (Photo: VNA)

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
HCM City, Mekong Delta stimulating tourism
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

A programme to boost tourism in HCM City and the Mekong Delta kicked off in Can Tho city on July 3.

Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
Vietnam’s first gold-plated hotel opens in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

A gold-plated hotel, the first of its kind in the world, has been recently inaugurated in Hanoi with the aim of bringing visitors back to Vietnam where the tourism sector is slowly reopening after the COVID-19 is put under control.

Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
Discovering the wild nature of Ba Mun Island
TRAVELicon  16 giờ trước 

Located in Bai Tu Long Bay in the northern province of Quang Ninh, Ba Mun Island is a gem home to diverse species of animals and plants of Bai Tu Long National Park.

Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
Stunning images of Son Doong cave through Australian explorer' lens
TRAVELicon  19 giờ trước 

The majestic beauty hidden in the depths of Son Doong cave in the central province of Quang Binh come alive in a series of photos taken by Australian explorer John Spies.

Layover in Arctic Circle
Layover in Arctic Circle
FEATUREicon  12 giờ trước 

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Hoang Le Giang to stay in Kautokeino Village and Soroya Island in Norway, one of the northernmost places on Earth.

Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
Ba Na Hills cable car leads global list of most spectacular views
TRAVELicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ba Na Hills cable car in Da Nang has claimed first place in a list of the 10 most nerve-jangling cable car rides that offer both thrills and spectacular views worldwide, according to UK travel website Wanderlust.

Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
Vietnamese food: Fried rice flour cake
TRAVELicon  04/07/2020 

Bot chien (fried rice flour cake) is one of the most popular HCM City street foods, with its golden crust, soft texture and savoury dipping sauce. 

Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
Discovering Trang An landscape complex by helicopter
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Following the launch of the Trang An Heli Tour, tourists now have the chance of enjoying a view of the Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh from high above.

Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
Hanoi stimulates tourism by rail promotion
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Hanoi has launched various promotions and discounts on rail tickets and connected tours on rail routes to stimulate domestic tourism post-COVID-19.

Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
Alluring terraced rice fields in Son La
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

With hundreds of years of experience in rice production, Vietnamese farmers, especially those who live in the northern mountainous region, learned how to adapt to different terrains. 

Reopening of int’l flights considered
Reopening of int’l flights considered
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

The Ministry of Transport will consider the reopening of international flight routes to countries and territories which have no new cases of COVID-19 in the community for 30 consecutive days, according to a ministry official.

Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
Kem xoi a summer treat to beat the Hanoi heat
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Nguyen Thu Loan from Germany loves getting the chance to enjoy Hanoi’s special treat kem xôi (sticky rice ice cream) when she returns to Vietnam.

VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
VN travel startups see ‘light at the end of the tunnel’
TRAVELicon  03/07/2020 

Small in size and easily adaptable, startups in the tourism industry have found ways to do well during COVID-19, while many others are still up against a wall.

Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
Discovering spots in Hoi An perfect for taking amazing selfies
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Tourists only need to hire a motorcycle for one day in order to find exciting check-in spots throughout Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, a renowned area that has been made a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
Top seven must-see lakes in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

With Vietnam boasting many pristine lakes that feature untouched scenery, there are plenty of great suggestions of famous lakes for people to take trips to.

More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
More tourist trains on Hanoi-Lao Cai route to be operated
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company will run more trains linking the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai which is home to the tourist town of Sapa from this month to meet higher demand.

Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
Ca Mau to launch first express boat service to Nam Du and Phu Quoc next week
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

An express boat service connecting the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau with Nam Du Archipelago and Phu Quoc Island, popular tourist destinations in the nearby province of Kien Giang, will be launched on July 7.

Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
Ky Co beach - 'Maldives of Vietnam'
TRAVELicon  02/07/2020 

Situated on Nhon Ly Island, 25 km away and a 20-minute boat ride from Quy Nhon, Binh Dinh province, Ky Co beach is fondly dubbed the "Maldives of Vietnam."

Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
Explore authentic Cambodian market in Saigon
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

The 50-year-old traditional Cambodian market, also known as Le Hong Phong market in HCM City, attracts many visitors every day because of its authentic fare.

Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
Patience the name of the game for tourism industry
TRAVELicon  01/07/2020 

Tourism has been one of the industries hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic across the world and Vietnam is no exception, with foreign tourist arrivals and tourism revenue falling by more than 50 per cent in the first half of this year.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 