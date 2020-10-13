Tam Coc tourism site impressive in Autumn

Located in Ninh Hai Commune, Hoa Lu District, Ninh Binh Province and only 100km from Hanoi, Tam Coc tourism site is an ideal getaway venue for city dwellers, especially in Autumn.
Visiting the site, tourists will lose themselves in the beauty of mountains, caves and rural villages, and perhaps even find some peace for their souls in the splendour of nature. Photos: VNA
‘Tam Coc’, which means ‘three caves’ in Vietnamese, includes the caves Ca, Hai and Ba, which were created by the river current running through karst mountains.
From a high view on a mountain, the scenery looks more like a stunning painting than reality.
Primitive Thien Huong Cave in Tam Coc tourism site.
VNA
Tam Coc – Bich Dong blanketed with ripen paddy fields
The golden rice field season in Tam Coc starts in May and typically lasts until mid-June each year. This is also the best time of the year to visit this tourist site in Ninh Binh province.
Tam Coc- Bich Dong in Autumn
Tam Coc – Bich Dong is one of the most appealing destinations of Ninh Binh. Tourists can come here at any time of the year. However, autumn may be the best time to explore its most magnificent charm.
