Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed

 
 
26/04/2020    01:35 GMT+7

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

 Passenters at Tan Son Nhat Airport

On April 23, the Health Quarantine Centre at Tan Son Nhat Airport announced that they had stopped taking passenger samples for viral testing. The authorities still take body temperatures and medical declarations to find suspected cases.

The International Quarantine Centre in HCM City asked related agencies to tighten monitoring on how passengers fill in medical declaration forms during the flights.

According to the Ministry of Health, starting from April 23, up to 20 return flights have been allowed to resume operation on Hanoi-HCM City a day. One return flight has been allowed on the routes Hanoi or HCM City to and from other provinces and cities.


 

  Taking body temperature at the airport

Compared to several days ago, the number of passengers at the airport has greatly increased. On April 23, the airport served 3,000 passengers and 108 flights. The authorities haven't received new foreign passengers, only cargo and repatriation flights.

Many local airlines have launched promotion programmes to attract customers. Vietjet Air said they would resume six return flights a day on Hanoi-HCM City route and three flights on Hanoi-HCM City-Danang route. Other domestic routes will have one flight a day.

Bamboo Airways announced that they will also resume more flights between Hanoi and HCM City, Hanoi to Nha Trang, Danang, Phu Quoc and Quy Nhon to meet travel demand after social distancing.

Nguoilaodong/Dtinews

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Ba Ria-Vung Tau has just approved the site for the $1 billion relocation project of the existing Vung Tau airport.

 
 

TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa’s love market.

TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.

TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Air and coach services were allowed to resume in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and its Con Dao Island, starting from 0:00 am on April 24, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends.  

TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government yesterday.

TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase the number of flights on domestic routes from April 23-30.

TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Watching the sun come up as you stroll down a beach is no doubt a great experience.

TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to witness a 80-pecent drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic is not controlled by the end of the year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.

TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.

TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Staying at home doesn't mean that you can't treat yourself to delicious things. Here's Minh Thu's list of Vietnamese traditional cuisine, Western delicacies, vegan dishes and low-carb therapy all available for delivery.

PHOTOSicon  21/04/2020 

During late spring, “hoa bun” (crateva nurvala flowers) bloom brilliantly on several streets in the capital city of Hanoi, especially in Dinh Thon Village, Nam Tu Liem District.

TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

In reply to my friends’ question on which is the first place to go to and the first dish to taste after the social distancing period, I admit that I will immediately run to Hoi An market to order a big bowl of ‘mi Quang’ noodles

TRAVELicon  21/04/2020 

Air ticket prices have increased recently as the fight against Covid-19 has shown positive signs and demand is still higher than supply.

PHOTOSicon  20/04/2020 

Pink shower blossoms (O moi in Vietnamese) are dubbed by locals as ‘Southwestern region’s cherry blossoms’. They are mainly seen in Phu Tan, Long Xuyen and Thoai Son districts in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

