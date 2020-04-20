Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

Passenters at Tan Son Nhat Airport

On April 23, the Health Quarantine Centre at Tan Son Nhat Airport announced that they had stopped taking passenger samples for viral testing. The authorities still take body temperatures and medical declarations to find suspected cases.



The International Quarantine Centre in HCM City asked related agencies to tighten monitoring on how passengers fill in medical declaration forms during the flights.



According to the Ministry of Health, starting from April 23, up to 20 return flights have been allowed to resume operation on Hanoi-HCM City a day. One return flight has been allowed on the routes Hanoi or HCM City to and from other provinces and cities.







Taking body temperature at the airport

Compared to several days ago, the number of passengers at the airport has greatly increased. On April 23, the airport served 3,000 passengers and 108 flights. The authorities haven't received new foreign passengers, only cargo and repatriation flights.



Many local airlines have launched promotion programmes to attract customers. Vietjet Air said they would resume six return flights a day on Hanoi-HCM City route and three flights on Hanoi-HCM City-Danang route. Other domestic routes will have one flight a day.



Bamboo Airways announced that they will also resume more flights between Hanoi and HCM City, Hanoi to Nha Trang, Danang, Phu Quoc and Quy Nhon to meet travel demand after social distancing.

