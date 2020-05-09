Temple of Literature to reopen from May 14

Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature) will reopen to visitors at 8 am on May 14, following the temporary closure due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

According to Director of Centre for Scientific and Cultural Activities of the Temple of Literature Le Xuan Kieu, a body temperature meter and hand sanitiser will be installed for visitors.

Visitors are required to comply with regulations related to epidemic prevention and control, such as checking their body temperatures, wearing face masks, and washing hands.

The centre will also promote the typical tourism products to attract more visitors to the relic site.

* Many major travel businesses in Hanoi are launching a series of tourism stimulus packages for domestic market this weekend.

Vietrantour will collaborate with Bamboo Airways and several hotels and resorts to offer promotional tours from Hanoi to Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Nha Trang, Da Lat and Phu Quoc.

Hanoi Redtour will also focus on developing full package tours with preferential discounts to coastal localities such as Da Nang, Tuy Hoa, Phu Quoc and Quan Lan.

In addition, Vietravel Hanoi officially launched domestic demand stimulus packages with discounts of up to 50%, especially on combos including ticket airs and hotel rooms.

Carnaval Ha Long, an attractive event in Quang Ninh Province, was not held in 2020 due to Covid-19.

* Quang Ninh’s provincial tourism department will provide a stimulus project for summer 2020, with the highlight of an art programme entitled “Welcoming summer in Ha Long” on May 16.

A wide variety of events will also be held on the occasion, including a culinary culture week in Mong Cai City, Co To Island District and Uong Bi City.

Preferential policies are being launched for visitors to relic sites and destinations around the province.

* In order to overcome the difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Da Nang City authorities are focusing on implementing many drastic measures to restore tourism activities and support travel enterprises. Nhan Dan