Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season

Hoang Su Phi district in Ha Giang province is located approximately 300km from Hanoi. The terraced fields in the mountainous area are similar to a scene from a fairytale and are a worthy gift for tourists who must overcome plenty of obstacles on a long road in order to reach the site.

The best time to visit Hoang Su Phi is during May when rain pours over the terraced fields following a long dry period, or alternatively during late September and early October when rice crops first begin to ripen in the terraced fields.