Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/09/2020 13:07:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season

21/09/2020    07:34 GMT+7

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Hoang Su Phi district in Ha Giang province is located approximately 300km from Hanoi. The terraced fields in the mountainous area are similar to a scene from a fairytale and are a worthy gift for tourists who must overcome plenty of obstacles on a long road in order to reach the site.
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
The best time to visit Hoang Su Phi is during May when rain pours over the terraced fields following a long dry period, or alternatively during late September and early October when rice crops first begin to ripen in the terraced fields.
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Within Hoang Su Phi district, Phung hamlet is an unmissable destination for tourists.
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Houses offer homestay services in Phung hamlet and are ideal places in which guests can enjoy whilst taking a trip to the mountainous area.
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Phung hamlet offers the chance for photographers to drink coffee whilst waiting for the ideal moment to capture images of the terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi district.
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Following are some beautiful images taken of Hoang Su Phi’s terraced fields during the harvest season:

Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season


Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
The majestic beauty of Ta Su Choong commune
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season


 
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season


Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season


Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season


Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season
Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season


Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season

VOV

 
 

Other News

.
Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed
Residents flock to Hue after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

The central province of Thua Thien-Hue has received hordes of people coming from Da Nang City, the epicenter of the country’s largest coronavirus outbreak, after it relaxed social distancing measures, starting September 16.

FLC Group to inaugurate Vietnam's biggest hotel in Quy Nhon this November
FLC Group to inaugurate Vietnam's biggest hotel in Quy Nhon this November
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

With approximately 1km in length and about 1,500 rooms in scale, the eco-friendly FLC Grand Hotel Quy Nhon is expected to become a new iconic project in the central province of Binh Dinh, after being officially inaugurated in November this year.

Nighttime entertainment venues remain quiet in Hanoi after re-opening
Nighttime entertainment venues remain quiet in Hanoi after re-opening
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

Despite bars, nightclubs, and karaoke venues in Hanoi being granted permission to re-open as of September 16, many were quiet on their first night back.

Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
Nhan Tower: Charm of Cham people
TRAVELicon  19/09/2020 

Nhan Tower, known to the locals simply as Cham Tower, is located on a hilltop near Nhan Mountain, on the northern bank of the Da Rang River in Tuy Hoa City, Phu Yen Province.

Ta Hien Street busy again following lifted social distancing order
Ta Hien Street busy again following lifted social distancing order
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

After weeks of massive closure due to COVID-19, Ta Hien, Ma May and Luong Ngoc Quyen streets now reopen to welcome party animals.

Hanoi to welcome return of pedestrian streets on September 18
Hanoi to welcome return of pedestrian streets on September 18
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

The Hanoi Municipal People’s Committee has announced that pedestrian streets in the area around Hoan Kiem lake are set reopen on September 18.

Try bamboo worms – a specialty from Son La
Try bamboo worms – a specialty from Son La
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

Fatty bamboo worms from the northern mountainous province of Son La, priced at VND500,000/kg, has become a very attractive product in Hanoi.

City walk to discover Imperial Citadel of Thang Long
City walk to discover Imperial Citadel of Thang Long
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

A city walk to discover the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long will be held by the Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH) on Saturday. 

Chicken and termite grill delight
Chicken and termite grill delight
TRAVELicon  18/09/2020 

Hue is well-known for various traditional dishes like bánh bột lọc (tapioca dumplings), bún bò (beef noodles) and cơm hến (rice with mussels).

Resumption of some international commercial flights approved
Resumption of some international commercial flights approved
TRAVELicon  17/09/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has approved a proposal on resuming regular international passenger flights between Vietnam and some partners submitted by the Transport Ministry.

Hanoi to host Vietnam International Travel Mart in November
Hanoi to host Vietnam International Travel Mart in November
TRAVELicon  17/09/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) is scheduled to take place from November 18-21 after being postponed twice due to COVID-19.

Vietnamese food: Grilled chicken feet
Vietnamese food: Grilled chicken feet
TRAVELicon  17/09/2020 

You have probably eaten chicken drumsticks or hotwings but what about chicken feet? 

Lo Cuong rice noodle village thrives despite urbanization
Lo Cuong rice noodle village thrives despite urbanization
TRAVELicon  16/09/2020 

Located about 50km east of Hanoi, Lo Cuong village, famous for dried rice noodles, is one of the age-old craft villages in Hai Duong city. In recent years, the village has changed dramatically amid rapid urbanization.

Vietnam resumes stimulus tourism activities as Covid-19 put under control
Vietnam resumes stimulus tourism activities as Covid-19 put under control
TRAVELicon  16/09/2020 

To develop sustainably the tourism industry in the new normal, besides stimulating demand, the most important thing is to ensure safety for tourists.

Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi in another 14 locations to boost tourism
Hanoi to provide free Wi-Fi in another 14 locations to boost tourism
TRAVELicon  16/09/2020 

The newly set up Wi-Fi hotspots will be put into operation by October 10 to mark the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long - Hanoi foundation.

Vietnam among most searched places for visiting once travel ban lifted
Vietnam among most searched places for visiting once travel ban lifted
TRAVELicon  20/09/2020 

Travelers start to make a list of destinations they want to escape to when Covid-19 is under control.

Try southern delights at one of Binh Duong's “top ten” grills
Try southern delights at one of Binh Duong's “top ten” grills
TRAVELicon  16/09/2020 

The southern province of Binh Duong is famous not only for its modern industrial parks, historical sites and ancient temples, but also for its local fine food.

Tours of Ninh Binh Province provide unique experiences for travelers
Tours of Ninh Binh Province provide unique experiences for travelers
TRAVELicon  15/09/2020 

Visitors to the northern province of Ninh Binh can take part in a range of unmissable experiences in order to truly discover the locality, including kayaking and visiting a local bear sanctuary.

K9 historical site revives memory of President Ho Chi Minh
K9 historical site revives memory of President Ho Chi Minh
TRAVELicon  15/09/2020 

The K9 site is located on Da Chong hill, Ba Vi district, on the outskirts of Hanoi with the historical relic is associated with President Ho Chi Minh as it is where the great leader worked and his body was preserved.

Autumn must-try foods for visitors to Hanoi
Autumn must-try foods for visitors to Hanoi
TRAVELicon  14/09/2020 

When the autumn breezes blow, Hanoians often enjoy typical snacks that recall the flavors of childhood.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 