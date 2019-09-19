Terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi appear stunning during harvest season

Situated in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, visitors to Hoang Su Phi district are sure to be overwhelmed by the area’s yellow terraced fields which appear to be straight out of a fairytale.
|Hoang Su Phi district in Ha Giang province is located approximately 300km from Hanoi. The terraced fields in the mountainous area are similar to a scene from a fairytale and are a worthy gift for tourists who must overcome plenty of obstacles on a long road in order to reach the site.
|Within Hoang Su Phi district, Phung hamlet is an unmissable destination for tourists.
|Phung hamlet offers the chance for photographers to drink coffee whilst waiting for the ideal moment to capture images of the terraced fields of Hoang Su Phi district.
