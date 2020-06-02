Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi

27/07/2020    18:00 GMT+7

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

that has been hunted by many antique collectors, but the owner has refused to sell.

Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
The owner of this special house is Mr. Trinh Van Hung. The house has laterite walls, with the roof, columns and beams made of iron, jackfruit and bead-tree wood.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
Mr. Hung said the house was built in the early 20th century on an area of 900m2. Experiencing many ups and downs, the house campus is currently only 300m2. This is the asset of the Trinh family.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
The first owner of the house was Mr. Trinh Van Tac - a mandarin in feudal times. Mr. Tac then sold the house to Mr Hung’s grandparents, who were relatives of Mr. Tac.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
Mr. Hung said the house has a special history. In the past, local people believed that it was not good to cut down trees to build a new house. Therefore, Mr. Tac bought the frame of an old wooden house in Quoc Oai (Hanoi’s suburban district today) to build on his land, which is the house today.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
Mr. Trinh Van Hung and his wife.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
The house is designed in the traditional style, with 3 major rooms and 2 small rooms.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
The room in the middle is the place of worship, with the altar and the unique gold-plated Thieu Chau, which is exquisitely carved with patterns of floral, leaves, rabbits, squirrels, birds…. Mr. Hung and his descendants consider Thieu Chau as the treasure of their family. Many antique traders have offered high prices to buy the Thieu Chau but Hung has refused.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội

The main roof is carved with patterns of dragons and phoenixes.

 
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
Outside the door is the old cuon thu (wood-made plate in form of a painting hang on the altar). Some of the motifs on this cuon thu are also gold plated.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
The ironwood pillars
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội
The house’s buc ban (wood doors in traditional style) and the floor, which was formaly tiled with Bat Trang tiles, have been renewed as the old ones were ruined by time.
Ngôi nhà hơn 100 tuổi chứa bảo vật dát vàng ở Hà Nội

The frame, bars and pillars of the old house are still there but they are being destroyed by worms. Mr. Hung said that his family plans to repair the house to ensure safety for their family, but he also wants to preserve it as a cultural destination. However, the family cannot make the repairs yet as they do not have enough funding.

Dieu Binh

 
 

