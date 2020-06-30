The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar

The UK newspaper The Guardian has named the Deck Saigon in HCM City’s District 2 as the world's best bar.

The Deck Saigonin HCM City’s District 2 is locatedon the bank of the Sài Gòn River. — Photo thanhnien.vn

The bar is located at 38 Nguyen U Di Street on the bank of the Saigon River where visitors can see jumping fish and the setting sun.

The alfresco dining venue is elegantly decorated with glass doors, warm lighting, and furnishings by top local designers as well as traditional wooden decks surrounded by bamboo trees.

The list of best bars in the world was compiled by editors of the leading British newspaper based on their travel experiences.

Katerina’s Bar in Greece, the King Cole Bar in New York City, and Canico Bar in Portugal were also included on the list.

Earlier in May, most non-essential services in Vietnam, including bars, reopened after more than two months of temporary shutdown as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — VNS