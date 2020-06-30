Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
The Deck Saigon bar named as world's best bar

 
 
01/07/2020    07:00 GMT+7

The UK newspaper The Guardian has named the Deck Saigon in HCM City’s District 2 as the world's best bar.

The Deck Saigonin HCM City’s District 2 is locatedon the bank of the Sài Gòn River. — Photo thanhnien.vn

The bar is located at 38 Nguyen U Di Street on the bank of the Saigon River where visitors can see jumping fish and the setting sun.

The alfresco dining venue is elegantly decorated with glass doors, warm lighting, and furnishings by top local designers as well as traditional wooden decks surrounded by bamboo trees.

The list of best bars in the world was compiled by editors of the leading British newspaper based on their travel experiences.

 

Katerina’s Bar in Greece, the King Cole Bar in New York City, and Canico Bar in Portugal were also included on the list.

Earlier in May, most non-essential services in Vietnam, including bars, reopened after more than two months of temporary shutdown as a preventive measure to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. — VNS

Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi

Discovering must-go bars and pubs in Hanoi

Serving from beer, cocktail to wine or playing from pop, rock, acoustic, jazz to techno, each bar & club contributes to the diverse color to the night life in the city.

 
 

Other News

.
Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
Aviation authority proposes ‘travel bubble’ to receive foreign travelers
TRAVELicon  11 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed establishing a “travel bubble” with a number of safe countries post – COVID-19 to welcome back foreign travelers to Vietnam by the end of July.

'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
'Night at Hoa Lo Prison' tour to be launched
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

A tour of Hoa Lo Prison Relic at night will be launched from July 24, according to the administration board of the tourist site.

CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
CAAV proposes reopening of international routes in late July
TRAVELicon  14 giờ trước 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the gradual reopening of regular international commercial flights in a bid to welcome passengers back to the country by the end of July.

Nation boasts three unique pink churches
Nation boasts three unique pink churches
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

Tan Dinh in HCM City, Con Ga, known as the Rooster, in Da Nang, and Domanie De Marie in Da Lat are among the most famous pink churches found throughout the country, drawing plenty of attention from travel lovers.

Vietnam's Southeast Region boosts tourism linkages
Vietnam's Southeast Region boosts tourism linkages
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

Travel linkages between regions in the country are vital to realise the tourism potential of localities and contribute to efforts to rejuvenate the tourism industry, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has said.

HCM City seeks to start tourism revival at home
HCM City seeks to start tourism revival at home
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City will organise a series of tourism, cultural and sports events this year as part of efforts to revive its tourism sector, which has been badly disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a plan released by its People’s Committee.

Vietnamese tour operators prepare to welcome inbound tourists
Vietnamese tour operators prepare to welcome inbound tourists
TRAVELicon  21 giờ trước 

Tour operators, battered by the Covid-19 pandemic, are waiting for the resumption of international air services.

Seaweed sweet soup - a cure for the summer heat
Seaweed sweet soup - a cure for the summer heat
TRAVELicon  30/06/2020 

A combination of green beans and seaweed, 'che dau xanh rong bien' is a perfect blend of land and sea, bringing natural fresh nutrients and a delightful flavour to eaters.

Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region
Breathtaking beauty of Northwestern region
VIDEOicon  29/06/2020 

With its breathtaking landscapes and distinctive culture, northwestern region captures hearts of people with wanderlust.

Vietnam’s tourism sees great opportunities when int'l market reopens
Vietnam’s tourism sees great opportunities when int'l market reopens
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Analysts believe that Vietnam has great opportunities to develop tourism in the post-Covid-19 period as the country has controlled the spread of the disease and can provide services at competitive prices.

Hanoi destinations put in the limelight
Hanoi destinations put in the limelight
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

A programme to promote cultural and tourism destinations in the capital began on Thursday (June 25) at Ly Thai To Garden area near Hoan Kiem Lake.

Hanoi promoted as safe and stable destination
Hanoi promoted as safe and stable destination
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

To really set free its tremendous potential for investment, trade, and tourism, Hanoi has been actively implementing different measures to promote itself domestically and abroad in a bid to become a safer and more stable destination.

Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel
Vietnamese noodles named among Asia’s best by CNN Travel
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Three types of Vietnamese noodles found a place on a list of Asia’s best noodles put together by CNN Travel to provide a beginner’s guide to popular Asian noodles made from ingredients such as rice, starch, wheat, and vegetables.

Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car
Romantic valley seen from Fansipan cable car
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

When taking a trip to Sa Pa, visitors are able to enjoy the sight of vast beautiful landscapes in Muong Hoa valley in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai from high above in the Fansipan cable car.

Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
Ninh Binh launches new helicopter tour on Trang An complex
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

Visitors to the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in Ninh Binh will now have a chance to enjoy the stunning scenic views of the UNESCO-recognised site from above, thanks to a new helicopter tour officially launched on June 26.

Travel firms: save them or let them die?
Travel firms: save them or let them die?
TRAVELicon  29/06/2020 

If one drop of milk is given to every business, all of them will remain alive, but none will be strong enough to compete with the world’s giants, Tran Dinh Thien, a respected economist, has noted.

Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
Fairy garden featuring multiflora roses in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Mid-June is considered the most suitable time of the year to see the multiflora roses bloom in a botanical park in Thanh Tri district of Hanoi, as the site gears up to welcome tourists who often visit and pose for photographs.

The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
The worst is yet to come for Vietnam's tourism
BUSINESSicon  28/06/2020 

Vietnam may have seen an over 50% decline in the number of tourist arrivals over the past five months due to Covid-19 but the situation is only expected to worsen, as the crisis has been forecast to reach its peak in the next few months, 

Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
Discovering Tho Ha ancient village beside Cau river
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Situated in the northern province of Bac Giang, Tho Ha village has emerged as an attractive destination for visitors due to its ancient architecture that offers a great insight into Vietnamese cultural identity.

'Clean' lotus given a twist
'Clean' lotus given a twist
TRAVELicon  28/06/2020 

Summer comes to town bringing a wonderful retreat, lotus. With ingredients from ponds of lotus in blossom, the chefs make various delicacies. Minh Thu breathes in charming fragrance of lotus dishes at Senté.

More News
