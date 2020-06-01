The horn shell in Mekong River Delta

The horn shell, also known as the mud creeper, are commonly found in mangrove forests. These are found on tree trunks, feeding on algae or organic detritus.

To get rid of the slime on its shell, it must be soaked in rice water for one to two hours before being stirred with oil.

When the meat is cooked, its red color turns into an eye-catching turquoise color.

The chefs often cut off the tail so visitors can suck the meat from the bottom without the need for a tool to pluck the meat out.

This crustacean is also cooked in many ways, but one of the best horn shell dishes is a stir-fry with coconut. Nhan Dan

