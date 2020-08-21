Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/08/2020 14:44:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam

23/08/2020    13:34 GMT+7

Not only Hanoi, the northern region of Vietnam also has many impressive destinations for foreign visitors such as terraced fields or beautiful bays.

Mai Chau

Những địa danh hấp dẫn nhất miền Bắc Việt Nam trong mắt du khách quốc tế - 1

Located in the center of the northern province of Hoa Binh is Mai Chau, a district with green trees, beautiful mountains and a diverse and vibrant culture.

Mai Chau is home to seven ethnic groups: Mong, Dao, Muong, Hoa, Viet, Thai, and Tay. In addition to green valleys, Mai Chau also stands out with stilt houses built 3m above the ground.

Cat Ba island

Những địa danh hấp dẫn nhất miền Bắc Việt Nam trong mắt du khách quốc tế - 2

Cat Ba archipelago has more than 360 islands, the largest island named Cat Ba. There are many beautiful places on the island for your exploration. Up to over 50% of the island's area belongs to the Cat Ba national park, which is created to protect the rare Cat Ba langur.

Cat Ba Island is also home to the Cannon Fort, built in 1942. You can visit the fortress and take advantage of the altitude to take some great photos of the scenery below.

Bai Tu Long Bay

Những địa danh hấp dẫn nhất miền Bắc Việt Nam trong mắt du khách quốc tế - 3

Without a doubt, Ha Long Bay is one of the most popular destinations in the North of Vietnam. However, it is not the only beautiful bay worth exploring in the area.

Bai Tu Long Bay, which is very near to Ha Long Bay, also boasts with a submerged karst plateau, crystal blue waters and a group of small islands.

In fact, many people prefer Bai Tu Long Bay because it is less crowded. The best way to visit Bai Tu Long Bay is by boat as the boat will take you to the highlights across the bay.

Bac Ha

Những địa danh hấp dẫn nhất miền Bắc Việt Nam trong mắt du khách quốc tế - 4

Bac Ha is small and the best way to explore it is to go to the town square. There are a number of local eateries that serve delicious, inexpensive food and there are many beautiful handicraft shops.

However, what really makes Bac Ha worth a visit is the Sunday market. Every Sunday morning, residents from all over the region gather in Bac Ha, which becomes a concert of vivid colors and sounds.

People of different ethnic minority groups come to the tow to buy and sell goods. This is a great opportunity to see many ethnic groups in a beautiful setting.

Tam Coc

Những địa danh hấp dẫn nhất miền Bắc Việt Nam trong mắt du khách quốc tế - 5

In fact, Tam Coc is one of the most spectacular destinations in the entire region.

The best way to explore Tam Coc is to take a boat ride along lush green fields and between striking limestone cliffs. You will go through three "tunnels" through the mountains, and be "floated" on the river gently.

On the boat, vendors can tempt you with beautiful local souvenirs and handicrafts.

 

Ha Giang

The most attractive tourist attractions in North Vietnam

One of the most remote provinces in the country is Ha Giang. Located close to the border with China, Ha Giang province is known for its lush green forests and granite mountains.

It is a great destination to explore the diversity of ethnic groups in northern Vietnam and participate in outdoor activities such as camping or hiking. Ha Giang owns hundreds of spectacular landscapes.

However, the most prominent is the Ma Pi Leng Pass. The open-air market is a regular activity in Ha Giang, where local people come to attend weekly or monthly events. One of the most vibrant markets is Dong Van Market, held every Sunday.

Sapa

Những địa danh hấp dẫn nhất miền Bắc Việt Nam trong mắt du khách quốc tế - 6

The mountainous town of Sapa is known for its rich cultural diversity as well as stunning scenery.

Sapa is inhabited by ethnic minorities including the Mong, Dao, Muong and Tay. The town overlooks the vibrant Muong Hoa Valley and stunning terraced rice fields.

If you want to learn more about the local residents and their culture, go to Sapa for a night market or live a few days in a homestay facility. You can walk to remote villages and then spend the night eating and experiencing with the hill tribe inhabitants.

Hanoi

Những địa danh hấp dẫn nhất miền Bắc Việt Nam trong mắt du khách quốc tế - 7

If you can visit only one place in the North of Vietnam, let's stay in the capital Hanoi. Hanoi is an interesting mix of Eastern and Western culture.

French imprints are evident through cuisine as well as architecture, especially the Old Quarter in Hoan Kiem district. Hanoi has many beautiful temples, and a visit to the 11th-century Temple of Literature is an exciting activity.

The Ho Chi Minh Museum and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, which are located next to each other, are also the main attractions in the capital city, and both are outstanding architectural works.

Ha Long Bay

Những địa danh hấp dẫn nhất miền Bắc Việt Nam trong mắt du khách quốc tế - 8

One of the most popular destinations in the country is Ha Long Bay. Its reputation is well deserved, because it's really beautiful. Ha Long means the descending dragon, representing the silhouette of limestone outcrops rising above the water.

A day trip or overnight boat trip are a great way to experience the beauty of Ha Long Bay and see as many islands as possible.

You can go swimming, find caves to explore or find some more remote islands that are uninhabited when traveling through Ha Long Bay.

Mai Lan

 
 

Other News

.
Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
Harvest season begins in the mountains of Y Ty Commune
TRAVELicon  22/08/2020 

Located in the northwestern edge of Lao Cai Province's Bat Xat District, the Y Ty highlands are more than 2,000m above sea level, which gives it a mild climate all year round,

Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
Historical relic sites in Hanoi left deserted amid COVID-19 fears
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

The majority of historical landmarks throughout the capital have fallen quite despite remaining open as visitors stay away due to fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Four idyllic local islands share names with animals
Four idyllic local islands share names with animals
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

Dao Rua, known as Turtle island, and Dao Khi, known as Monkey island, are among some of the famous tourist spots across the country that have both a beautiful landscape and unique names.

Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex
TRAVELicon  21/08/2020 

Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.

Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic
Hoi An turns quite amid pandemic
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Streets in Hoi An Town, which are often crowded with tourists, particularly at weekends, are deserted during this time when social distancing regulations are being imposed as part of Covid-19 prevention efforts. 

When vendors take to Hanoi streets
When vendors take to Hanoi streets
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Street vendors working throughout Hanoi have become one of the unique aspects that adds to the beauty of the capital.

Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup
Phu Yen’s chive noodle soup
TRAVELicon  20/08/2020 

Chive noodle soup is popular in not only Phu Yen Province but also the central region due to its great taste which will make diners unforgettable.

Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van
Explore the longstanding stone handicraft village of Ninh Van
TRAVELicon  19/08/2020 

The Ninh Van ancient stone carving village in the northern province of Ninh Binh provides a wide variety of handicraft products domestically and abroad. 

Offal stew - District 4's creamy specialty
Offal stew - District 4's creamy specialty
TRAVELicon  19/08/2020 

Though its appearance may be unappetising, beef offal stew is a popular dish and a specialty of HCM City's District 4 due to its creamy soup and soft texture.

The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
The island of swallows that welcomes fewer than 300 visitors a day
TRAVELicon  18/08/2020 

Of the 33 islands that are home to the bird nest industry in Khanh Hoa Province, Hon Noi in Nha Trang City is the only one open for tourists, for five months a year. 

Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
Na Hang ecotourism site, Ha Long Bay of the hills
TRAVELicon  17/08/2020 

110 kilometers from Tuyen Quang city, the Na Hang eco-tourism area has emerged as a tourist destination popular for its unspoiled beauty and unique ethnic culture.

Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
Y Ty Plateau covered in fog
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

The beauty of Y Ty Plateau in Lao Cai Province during the four seasons have been captured by a tourist.

Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
Tay Ninh's historical and cultural riches waiting to be explored
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

The southeastern province of Tay Ninh has transformed from a once-fierce battleground to an alluring tourist destination awaiting pilgrims and lovers of culture and nature.

Hue approves night market plan
Hue approves night market plan
TRAVELicon  16/08/2020 

Local authorities in the central province of Thua Thien Hue have approved a plan to set up a night market in the existing parking lot of Dong Ba Market, in the former imperial citadel, as a destination for tourists.

Northwestern golden season comes calling
Northwestern golden season comes calling
TRAVELicon  15/08/2020 

The most beautiful time of year in the northwestern mountains is slowly beginning and as the terraced rice fields ripen, the region is draped in a changing colourful blanket day by day.

Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
Untold stories about wreckage of a B52 bomber in Hanoi’s lake
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

The wreckage of a B52 bomber has remained in the middle of Hanoi’s Huu Tiep lake for almost a half century as an emotional reminder of the atrocities of the “Hanoi-Dien Bien Phu in the air” campaign.

New cave discovered in Quang Tri
New cave discovered in Quang Tri
TRAVELicon  14/08/2020 

A large cave has been discovered in Tria Village, Huong Son Commune, Huong Hoa District in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
Sa Pa empty amid new Covid-19 wave
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Many hotels and restaurants in the tourist town of Sapa have seen a sharp fall in the number of visitors due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
Cruise ship owners in Quang Ninh request halt to operations
TRAVELicon  13/08/2020 

Although the northern province of Quang Ninh is still a safe destination open to tourists, cruise ship owners on Ha Long Bay have asked to stop operations due to financial difficulties.

Where the ocean is found on a plate
Where the ocean is found on a plate
TRAVELicon  12/08/2020 

Delicious food can sometimes remedy a tired soul, in the most enjoyable and happy of ways. Bui Quynh Hoa tries some seafood saviours.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 