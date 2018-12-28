The old French colonial house of a wealthy family in Lang Son

The house was built in the 30s of the last century, designed by a French architect with a fireplace and a chimney.

Coming to Na Can village, in Dai Dong commune, Trang Dinh district, Lang Son province, many people may think that they are in an old town because the village is home to houses built in the 30s of the last century.

After a long period of time, these French-styled houses still retain their ancient beauty. The most impressive house here is the one owned by Mr. Nguyen Van Bang, 88.

Mr. Nguyen Van Bang said that the house was built in 1932. Mr. Nguyen Van Tinh, Bang's father, was an officer working for the French government in the colonial period. Tinh built the house after he retired. The house was designed by a French architect, consisting of 3 compartments, totaling about 150m2. Tinh had to hire skilled craftsmen from Bac Ninh to build the house over a long period.

The house has a French-styled fireplace and glass windows. Bang said during winter days, when he was a child, his family often gathered in front of the fireplace. Later, when the fireplace was not used, the fireplace was covered.

The words "Flood in 1986" were carved on the ironwood door to remember the huge flood in Trang Dinh district that year. "Water flooded everywhere; people had to travel by boat but our house was still not affected," Mr. Bang recalled. The chimney on the roof.

Bat icon. Ancient pattern on the roof. The house is tiled with yin and yang tiles, so it is warm in winter and cool in summer.

Over a long time, the old house has deteriorated. Mr. Bang points to the cracks in the wall. The house is built of fired brick. The color of time covers all.

In Mr. Bang's memory, in that day, his family was a wealthy one in the region. During the French colonial period, his family had to evacuate. After that, they returned to live there until today. Now the house has become a tourist destination. "The house is a memory left by my father, so I told my children to preserve it. This house has not been repaired yet," Mr. Bang said.

The head of Na Can village (left) said: "There are seven similar old houses in Na Can village that still retain their unique and ancient features. Over time, many houses have gradually been deteriorating. We wish that these houses will be rated as relics to be cared for and preserved by the government.”

Ngoc Trang - Dieu Binh