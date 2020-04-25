Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/04/2020 09:35:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The pristine coastal beauty of Phu Yen

 
 
27/04/2020    08:16 GMT+7

The movie “I see yellow flowers on green grass” catapulted the central coast province of Phu Yen to fame. 

The province has won praise for its friendly people, delicious food, and the beauty of places like the majestic rock formation called Ganh Da Dia and Cape Dai Lanh with its picturesque lighthouse.

the pristine coastal beauty of phu yen province hinh 0
Mang Lang Catholic church in Phu Yen province (Photo: VNTOURIST/VOV)

The beach town of Tuy Hòa in the heart of Phu Yen province was built long ago by Cham people. Near the town stands Nhan tower atop Nhan mountain, which was built to honor the Cham genies.

Nearby, there is another mountain called Chop Chai, which is great for mountain trekking. The bridge that crosses the Da Rang river at Tuy Hoa is one of the longest bridges along National Highway 1A.

Bui Thanh Dung, a tourist from Hanoi, said, “I find Phu Yen very peaceful. Life here goes along at a much slower pace than in busy, noisy Hanoi. The blue sea is really appealing. I’m in love with Phu Yen’s unspoiled landscapes and hospitality, not yet affected by tourism development.”

The Mang Lang Catholic church is another prime attraction in Tuy Hoa. The superb 120-year-old Gothic church is one of the oldest churches in Vietnam. The first book written in Vietnam's modern script is kept here.

27 kilometers north of Tuy Hoa is Lao Mai Nha islet. This little-known islet is an under-the-radar destination for somebody seeking to experience life at its most basic, as there is very little freshwater and no tourism services, accommodations, or electricity. It’s best to visit Lao Mai Nha islet between March and August, when the weather is nice and the sea is calm. 

Duc Duong, a visitor from Thanh Hoa province, said, “I often take my family to Lao Mai Nha islet, which is considered the Robinson Crusoe island of Vietnam. When I first arrived here, I knew I had made the right decision. I’m drawn to its pristine beauty. There are very few people here. We bring our own food and cookers, but we also buy fresh seafood from the islanders and cook it on the spot.” 

 
the pristine coastal beauty of phu yen province hinh 1

Ganh Da Dia (Reef of Plates) is one of the most stunning rock formations in the world (Photo: VOV)

40 kilometers north of Tuy Hoa along National Highway 1A is Ganh Da Dia, one of the most stunning rock formations in the world. Ganh Da Dia looks like a giant honeycomb 50 meters wide and 200 meters long, with prismatic blocks of rock lined up together. The blocks either reach out to the sea or point to the sky, layered like a stack of plates, which explains the formation’s name – Reef of Plates.

A trip to Phu Yen is incomplete without visiting the lighthouse on Cape Dai Lanh, the easternmost point on Vietnam’s mainland, where sunlight first strikes Vietnam each morning. A 100-step spiral stair leads to the top of the lighthouse and its mesmerizing view.

the pristine coastal beauty of phu yen province hinh 2
A picturesque lighthouse on Dai Lanh Cape (Photo: VOV)

Nguyen Phuong Thao, Director of S Vietnam Travel, noted, “Many foreign tourists book our tour to Ganh Da Dia and Cape Dai Lanh. Phu Yen province’s hospitality and beautiful, tranquil landscapes are drawing more and more foreign visitors.”

Phu Yen province’s culinary specialties include tuna eyes. Tuna eyes, after being cleaned and prepared, are brewed with traditional medicinal herbs and vegetables to create a unique richly-flavored concoction. VOV

Ants and cows combine for delightful Phu Yen bites

Ants and cows combine for delightful Phu Yen bites

Phu Yen Province in the central coastal region is well known for not only its beautiful beaches but also bò một nắng hai sương (beef jerky dried over wood charcoal).

Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques

Phu Yen Museum announces fake antiques

The provincial museum of Phu Yen has recently announced results on fake bronze antiques, stopping rumours that were circulating about the objects.  

 
 

Other News

.
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
Co Loa Citadel - ideal destination for tourists
PHOTOSicon  9 giờ trước 

Co Loa Citadel, about 20 km to the north of today’s Hanoi, is not only a lively evidence of the ancient Vietnamese people’s tradition in their struggle against invaders to defend the country, but also an ideal destination for tourists.

Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020
Ninh Binh will not hold opening ceremony for Tourism Year 2020
TRAVELicon  17 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has asked the northern province of Ninh Binh to organise an event in replacement of the opening ceremony of the National Tourism Year 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery
Vietnamese tourism industry forecasted to take years for recovery
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

It would take Vietnam’s tourism sector at least two years to recover after being hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Le Tuan Anh, director of the Tourism Information Centre under the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.

Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
Tan Son Nhat Airport receives more passengers after social distancing relaxed
TRAVELicon  26/04/2020 

Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCM City has become busy again as more domestic flights have resumed as Covid-19 testing for passengers has been stopped.

Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
Commercial flights at Van Don airport to be resumed in early May
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

The Van Don international airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh announced on April 22 that commercial flights at the airport could be resumed in early May.

Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
Wanderlust suggests 12 top activities when visiting Vietnam
TRAVELicon  25/04/2020 

wanderlust.co.uk has devised a list of the 12 best things to do during a visit to Vietnam, with their suggestions featuring exciting activities such as lighting a lantern when visiting Hoi An and finding romance at Sapa’s love market.

Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
Quinoa crab soup- healthy comfort food
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Quinoa, originated from South Africa is packed with protein, fiber and various vitamins and minerals. The combination of quinoa and crab meat in soup helps create a nutrient and mouthwatering dish.

Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
Eased social distancing helps resume air services to Con Dao
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Air and coach services were allowed to resume in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau and its Con Dao Island, starting from 0:00 am on April 24, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
Additional return trip on Hanoi-HCM City rail route to run from April 23
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

An additional return trip is to be introduced on the Hanoi-HCM City train route from April 23, raising the total to three return trips daily.

Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
Online tool enables foreigners to “travel” to Vietnam
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Foreigners can now experience the next best thing to a holiday in Vietnam via an online tool called “Stay at Home with Vietnam”, which was launched by the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) and the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board.

Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing
Local airlines increase flights after national social distancing
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

Domestic airlines will increase flights on several domestic routes from Thursday while offering new promotions to increase demand after national social distancing ends.  

Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased
Domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resume operation after social distancing eased
TRAVELicon  24/04/2020 

All domestic flights and inter-provincial buses resumed limited operations yesterday following the decision to ease social distancing taken by the Government yesterday.

Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights
Aviation sector wants to increase domestic flights
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has proposed the Ministry of Transport to increase the number of flights on domestic routes from April 23-30.

Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
Most local tourism firms forecast 80 percent revenue drop
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

More than three-quarters of tourism firms expect their revenue in the second quarter to fall more than 80 per cent from the same period last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Herring salad, from sea to table
Herring salad, from sea to table
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Watching the sun come up as you stroll down a beach is no doubt a great experience.

Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
Will domestic travel save Vietnam’s tourism sector after Covid-19?
TRAVELicon  23/04/2020 

Vietnamese will be the first to travel after the pandemic ends, and if there are attractive demand stimulus programs, the market will need only several months to recover, experts say.

Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
Int’l arrivals likely to drop by 80 percent in 2020: VN tourism administration
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Vietnam is forecast to witness a 80-pecent drop in the number of foreign tourists visiting the country in 2020 if the COVID-19 pandemic is not controlled by the end of the year, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
Fine dining restaurants struggle to overcome hard time
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Some top fine dining restaurants in upscale hotels in HCM City are now struggling to overcome hard time by offering delivery and takeaway amid the social distancing campaign.

The beauty of Cua Tung beach
The beauty of Cua Tung beach
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Located in Vinh Linh district in the central province of Quang Tri, Cua Tung beach has sparkling blue water, silky sand and it is touched by soft breezes throughout the year.

Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic
Delicacies delivered to sooth gourmands amid pandemic
TRAVELicon  22/04/2020 

Staying at home doesn't mean that you can't treat yourself to delicious things. Here's Minh Thu's list of Vietnamese traditional cuisine, Western delicacies, vegan dishes and low-carb therapy all available for delivery.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 