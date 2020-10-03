Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/10/2020 09:30:09 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

The secret ingredient of Mekong Delta sour soup

08/10/2020    09:23 GMT+7

Dien dien (Sesbania sesban) is a yellow flower found in the Mekong Delta during flooding season.

A bowl of dien dien sour soup
A bowl of dien dien sour soup

This kind of flower is a secret ingredient for local sour soup, which makes it a lot tastier.

Sour soup in the Mekong Delta as well as other localities commonly includes Indian taro (Colocasia gigantean), okra, ngo om (Limnophila aromatica), to name but a few.

Dien dien flowers are a highlight of Mekong Delta’s sour soup. Adding these flowers into a hot pot of sour soup is the final step in making the dish. That will help maintain the unique flavor of the tiny yellow flowers, according to local cooks.

 

Loyal to the traditional recipe of sour soup, the sour taste is from tamarind, pineapple and tomato. Yet don’t forget to add a little sugar. Slices of red tilapia will be lightly fried before being put into the soup.

A bowl of sour soup has eye-catching colors: the yellow of dien dien flower, the green of okra and ngo om, and the red of chili. The dish must be served with hot rice and fish sauce. A dish of salad with sesame sauce may be a side dish that well matches the sour soup. SGT

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake

Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.

 
 

Other News

.
Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Grilled chicken feet may sound unappetising, especially when compared to chicken wings, drumsticks or fillet steaks, but they are actually a delicacy in Vietnam, often eaten by many locals with friends and beer.

Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
Grilled chicken feet: crispy snack great with beer
TRAVELicon  1 giờ trước 

Grilled chicken feet may sound unappetising, especially when compared to chicken wings, drumsticks or fillet steaks, but they are actually a delicacy in Vietnam, often eaten by many locals with friends and beer.

Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
Hoa Lo Prison among leading historic prisons worldwide
TRAVELicon  12 giờ trước 

Famed travel website Traveloompa has named the Top 10 historic and famous prisons for travelers to visit worldwide, with Vietnam’s Hoa Lo Prison included in the list.

HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
HCM City promotes tourism through postcards
TRAVELicon  23 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City has unveiled a beautiful range of postcards following the launch of the “Hello Ho Chi Minh City" tourism promotion campaign on October 1, aimed at showcasing the city’s landscapes and the daily lives of local people.

Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison
Night tours of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison
TRAVELicon  07/10/2020 

Another night tour of Hanoi’s historic Hoa Lo Prison has made debut, taking visitors on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam
Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 enjoys natural beauty of Vietnam
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Miss Tourism World Asia 2019 Pham Lan Anh has just spent a week exploring the beauty of the northwestern mountainous province of Yen Bai which she said made her proud of and love Vietnam more.

Unspoiled tourist destinations in Binh Phuoc province
Unspoiled tourist destinations in Binh Phuoc province
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Binh Phuoc province in southeastern Vietnam is known for its lush green forest, stunning natural landscape, and historical relic sites, which have attracted Vietnamese and foreign visitors.

Countries exempt VN travelers from COVID-19 self-isolation
Countries exempt VN travelers from COVID-19 self-isolation
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Travelers arriving from Vietnam will no longer be forced to self-isolate for a two-week period upon arrival in several countries, including Singapore, South Africa, and the UK.

It takes a village to create appeal
It takes a village to create appeal
TRAVELicon  06/10/2020 

Wooden houses with roofs of yin-yang tiles and nestled on the side of a mountain are simple in design yet give Hoai Khao Village in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang a certain poetic charm.

Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city
Whale worshipping festival excites crowds in Vung Tau city
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

The Nghinh Ong Festival, an event held for fishermen to pay their respects to whales and show their gratitude for a bumper catch, was held recently in Vung Tau, with thousands of residents and tourists in attendance.

Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
Four wooden bridges on the sea in Vietnam
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

Located in the middle of the blue sea with rustic architecture, these special wooden bridges are sites that attract young people who love to travel.

Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
Quality tours at affordable prices needed to stimulate tourism market
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

High-quality, affordably priced tours are needed to attract local tourists, especially following the second COVID-19 outbreak that occurred this summer, experts have said.

Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
Vietnamese food: Fried mooncake
TRAVELicon  05/10/2020 

Autumn Festival means it's mooncake time! But one teacher in Hanoi is putting a whole new spin on this traditional dish. Watch our video to find out how.

Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
Autumn – Hanoi’s most seductive season
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Hanoi is at its most graceful and poetic in autumn. It is often vividly colorful.

Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
Da Nang welcomes first group of tourists after over two months
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

The Department of Tourism in central Da Nang city held a ceremony on October 4 to welcome the first group of domestic tourists after more than two months all tourism activities in the city were suspended to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

National parks ideal for weekend getaways
National parks ideal for weekend getaways
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

If you want to temporarily leave behind the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy fresh air in forests, national parks not very far from HCMC may be venues of choice

Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
Southeastern localities join hands over tourism stimulus program
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

HCMC and the six provinces of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Dong Nai and Tay Ninh have signed an agreement to introduce a tourism stimulus program, as the Covid-19 pandemic has been brought under control in Vietnam.

An old eye of the sea
An old eye of the sea
TRAVELicon  04/10/2020 

Tien Sa is a 120-year-old lighthouse constructed in the French colonial period. The lighthouse in the central coast city of Danang is a place where tourists can have panoramic views of Danang, Hue and even the entire Quang Nam Province from above.

National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
National treasures in Thien Mu pagoda
TRAVELicon  03/10/2020 

The Great Bell and "Ngu kien Thien Mu Tu" stele in Thien Mu pagoda in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue were recognized as the Vietnam National Treasure in 2013 and 2020, respectively.

Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
Bach Ma Temple - One of four sacred guarding temples of Hanoi
TRAVELicon  03/10/2020 

Bach Ma Temple, located at 76 Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter of Hanoi, is the oldest temple in the capital city.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 