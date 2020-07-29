Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/07/2020 17:06:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
TRAVEL
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide

29/07/2020    15:57 GMT+7

The resurgence of community COVID-19 transmission in Da Nang City meant Bui Kieu Anh from Hanoi cancelled her family trip to the coastal city that was meant to begin yesterday.

Thousands of tourists cancel tours nationwide
Tourists visited the Golden Bridge in Da Nang City before the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the city since last weekend. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

Anh planned the trip a month ago, booking all the flights and paying for the hotels in Da Nang and Hoi An where her family would stay.

However, the resurgence of the virus in the city and the nearby central province of Quang Ngai made her fear for her family's safety, especially the small children and elderly relatives set to join. 

“The total fees I have paid are VND31 million (US$1,338) covering accommodation and flights for eight adults and two children under two.

“I discussed with the travel agency and was told that my flights would be refunded but there has been no word about refunding my room deposit yet. I’m really sad that it is not a small amount of money, but I would feel much more worried if we went on the trip at this time because my group consists of both the elderly and small kids,” she said.

“Moreover, I think that staying at home instead of travelling at this time also helps reduce the likeliness of spreading the virus among the community.”

Anh was among thousands of Vietnamese tourists who had their tours cancelled after Vietnam's 99-day steak of no community transmission was ended.

As well as Da Nang where new cases have been found and tourists banned, other destinations nationwide have also witnessed a sharp decrease in tourists since last weekend.

According to a representative of a travel agency in HCM City, their Da Nang – Hue - Hoi An and Ly Son Tours have all been halted. By the end of July 26, it was estimated that more than 20,000 tourists departing from HCM City cancelled tours to the north, Nha Trang, Phu Yen or Phu Quoc.

Director of Tay Bac Tourism Company, Nguyen Van Tung said the company planned to serve 15 groups of nearly 400 tourists in August, but a group to Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province has cancelled their tour. Meanwhile, tours to popular destinations like Hanoi, Ha Long, Ninh Binh and Sa Pa, even those departing in September, have been cancelled by tourists, Tung added.

About 260 customers of Hi Travel Tour Operator based in HCM City cancelled their tours to Hanoi in early August, in addition to tours to Da Nang.

 

"Until now, only Da Nang has announced the implementation of social distancing, while other localities have only recommended tightening measures of pandemic prevention. Tourism agencies still operate normally so if customers cancel tours, they will have to accept losing some fees following the regulations of service providers included in the tours like transportation and accommodation,” Hiep told vnexpress.vn.

According to a representative of the Vietnam Tourism Association, tourists’ concerns are understandable as the source of new COVID-19 infections has not been identified.

Tourism severely affected

According to a recent report published by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, both the number of international tourist to Vietnam and total revenue from tourism were cut in half in the first half of 2020.

The number of international tourists arriving in the country exceeded 3.5 million, down 49.5 per cent compared to the first six months of 2019. Domestic tourists reached 23 million, of which 11.8 million have stayed at tourist accommodation. The total revenue from tourism is estimated at VND176.8 trillion (US$7,6 billion), down 47.7 per cent compared to same period of 2019.

The report also noted that tourism activities of both localities and businesses have faced many difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the first quarter of 2020, 95 per cent of travel agencies offering outbound tours stopped operating, the number of tourism enterprises applying for licenses of outbound tours decreased by 48 per cent while the average occupancy of accommodation only reached about 20 per cent compared with the same period of last year.

However, many provinces recorded a sharp increase in the number of domestic tourists in June, from 1.5 to three times compared to May.

According to the report, the severe impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic forced many domestic tourism promotion programmes and international co-operation activities to be either halted or changed.  VNS

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus

Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.

 
 

Other News

.
Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
Int’l supermodel helps promote Vietnam’s tourism
TRAVELicon  6 giờ trước 

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism and the JMA Global of international supermodel Jessica Minh Anh signed a cooperation agreement on July 28 on promoting Vietnam’s destinations as well as tourism products and services.

Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
Fantastic Da Nang Festival 2020 cancelled due to virus
TRAVELicon  9 giờ trước 

Da Nang City has postponed the Fantastic Da Nang Festival that was slated for July 31 to August 5 and has stopped receiving tourists for 14 days, according to the coastal city’s Department of Tourism.

A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
A journey to the “Husband-Waiting” mountain
TRAVELicon  10 giờ trước 

Conquering Ba Doi Om Mountain in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang left us unforgettable experiences

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  20 giờ trước 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
What makes Hanoi’s first gold-plated hotel special?
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The US$200-million hotel is portrayed as a lavish destination, even for discerning guests.

Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
Beautiful lotus ponds in Ninh Binh become hot summer check-in spot
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

With lotus flowers in full bloom in the northern province of Ninh Binh, guests can enjoy a poetic scene amid stunning landscapes.

Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
Discovering local myths atop Ba The Mountain
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

If you want to conquer a mountain and explore local myths and exciting culture along the way, then Ba The Mountain in Thoai Son District in the southern province of An Giang is the place for you.

Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
Age-old Indian-almond trees in Con Dao island
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province is renowned for not only historical relic sites but also age-old Indian-almond trees which are recognised as Vietnam’s heritage trees.

A must-try specialty of Hoi An
A must-try specialty of Hoi An
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Cao Lau noodle soup, a specialty of Hoi An ancient town in Quang Nam Province, has been listed among the most attractive rice noodles in Asia by CNN. 

Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
Domestic airlines adjust flights from/to Da Nang
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Domestic airlines have announced adjustment of flights from/to the central city of Da Nang in accordance with new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic and an order by the Ministry of Transport.

Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
Top suggestions for cheap street food in HCM City
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Ho Chi Minh City can be considered a famous place full of entertainment for young people, with plenty of spots in which travel lovers can enjoy cheap street food.

Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
Beautiful homestay in Ban Lien Commune
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Couple Lam A Nang and Vang Thi Can in Ban Lien Commune, Bac Ha District, Lao Cai Province, expect their beautiful stilt house to be an attractive homestay.

My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
My Son Sanctuary through lens of foreign photographers
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

My Son Sanctuary is a large complex featuring religious relics, including temples, shrines, and towers. 

Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
Dai Lanh Cape and Vung Ro Bay: Two highlights of Phu Yen tourism
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

Known as the land of “yellow flowers and green grass”, Phu Yen Province has become an alluring tourist magnet for visitors from both at home and abroad.

Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
Vietnam International Travel Mart postponed again due to COVID-19
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The Vietnam International Travel Mart 2020 (VITM) will be suspended again amid new developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA).

Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
Top suggestions for things to do when visiting Da Nang
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

A visit to the central city of Da Nang offers guests an unforgettable experience, with plenty of exciting activities such as renting a motorbike to tour around the area which is particularly popular among travel lovers.

Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
Opening international tourism market: 'D-day' is nearing?
TRAVELicon  28/07/2020 

The Prime Minister has agreed to resume air transportation between Vietnam and China, and has assigned relevant ministries to work with their Chinese counterparts on the frequency and conditions for passenger transport.

Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
Dak Nong Global Geopark title confirms local tourism brands but challenges ahead, says expert
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

The UNESCO Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th Executive Board recently recognised Dak Nong Geopark in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong as a Global Geopark.

2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
2,600 tourists evacuated from Ly Son Island
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai are trying to evacuate over 2,600 tourists from Ly Son Island after a Covid-19 infection case was reported.

The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
The ancient house with gilded treasures in Hanoi
TRAVELicon  27/07/2020 

There is a house over 100 years old in Truong Yen in Hanoi’s suburban district of Chuong My that has a unique gold-plated Thieu Chau (a kind of wood-made, gate-shaped item to decorate altars) 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 