Three beautiful mountaintop areas in northern Vietnam

14/10/2020    16:31 GMT+7

“Dinosaur spine", referring to mountain-top winding roads, is the familiar name given to some famous tourist destinations in the North by travelers.

Ta Xua, Binh Lieu, and Mau Son are attractive destinations with their natural beauty. The unique name of these places comes from the terrain of the mountain-top trails.

Beautiful scenes in Binh Lieu

In addition to the world-known poetic bay of Ha Long, Quang Ninh also has majestic mountains and forests. One of these sites is Binh Lieu, where there is a road that goes straight through the hills. This road is known as "Little Great Wall of Vietnam". The distance from Binh Lieu town to this place is about 13 km, quite easy for tourists to travel by motorbike.

October-November is the best time to conquer the Binh Lieu "dinosaur spine". Visitors will walk on white reed fields in the majestic, wild mountain scenery. Milestone 1035 is the most popular check-in point at this place.

song lung khung long anh 1
song lung khung long anh 2

Visitors can enjoy a view of the vast and airy mountains and forests of Binh Lieu. Photo: lnh.thuy, halo.vietnam. - Zing News

Ta Xua cloud-hunting site

Ta Xua is a mountain peak between Son La and Yen Bai. This place is a familiar destination for those who want to discover the northern region of Vietnam. From Bac Yen town (Son La), tourists will travel about 15 km to the "dinosaur spine" on the top of Ta Xua. The road to the top of the mountain is quite dangerous.

They will see a small trail on the top of the mountain of over 2,800 meters. The sides are steep slopes. The shape of this road is like the spine of a dinosaur. The end of the trail is a place where visitors stop to enjoy the vast natural space of mountains and forests.

 
song lung khung long anh 3

On clear days, if you are lucky, you can also admire the spectacular sea of clouds. Photo: Nga.nguyen.nga, Tuyeteirlys. - Zing News

The road on the top of Mau Son Mount

Another "dinosaur spine" is a winding trail atop Cha Mountain located about 45 kilometers northeast of Lang Son city. This place is located in Mau Son commune, Loc Binh district, Lang Son province. To explore this place, you have to go through zigzagging and dangerous passes.

Those who are new to the terrain can take a long time. In return, when they reach the destination, they will enjoy the fresh air, immerse themself in the romantic nature with green grass and a peaceful village in the middle of the pristine forest.

In winter, when the temperature sometimes drops below zero, visitors will admire the frost and snow covering the walkway.

song lung khung long anh 4
song lung khung long anh 5
song lung khung long anh 6
song lung khung long anh 7

Coming to Mau Son, visitors can walk on the top of the mountain, camp overnight and hunt clouds in the early morning. Photo: Lethuan119, thumaimia, rodjenkinson, cong.ke. - Zing News

Le Ha

 
 

